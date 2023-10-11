02nd GCC Exhibition For Training & Education: Pioneering the Future of Learning in the Region

- Advertisement -

The 02nd GCC Exhibition for Training & Education is poised to revolutionize the educational landscape of the region. Scheduled to be hosted at the prestigious Erth Hotel in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from the 24th to the 25th of October 2023, this event is set to be a monumental milestone in the field of education. Operating from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM, it will bring together leading educational institutions, government representatives, and delegates from across the region.

Hosted by Medpoint Events, this exhibition provides an expansive platform for showcasing the latest educational technologies, tools, and resources. It also aims to foster networking opportunities and knowledge sharing among educational professionals. Furthermore, the event will witness participation from renowned educational institutions and organizations worldwide, showcasing the best practices in education and knowledge dissemination.

This grand exhibition will feature a comprehensive showcase of cutting-edge educational technologies, products, and services, catering to the ever-evolving needs of the education sector. It will also serve as an ideal platform for educators, students, and parents to convene, exchange ideas, and discuss the future of education in the region.

Sheikha Noora Al Khalifa, Chairman of Med Point Events, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education – UAE, for the Ministry’s unwavering support, marking their second consecutive participation in the exhibition. She also commended Her Excellency Sarah Bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Emirates School Establishment, for her steadfast backing of initiatives that empower students and broaden their horizons, ultimately enriching their educational experiences.

Medpoint Events extended their sincere thanks to our Destination and Travel & Tourism partner, the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau, for their invaluable support in making this event possible. Medpoint expressed heartfelt appreciation to Platinum Sponsor, UAE University, and our Gold Sponsor, Rabdan Academy, for their generous contributions towards the success of this educational milestone.

The 02nd GCC Exhibition For Training & Education offers an exceptional opportunity to stay abreast of the latest advancements in education and explore collaboration prospects among educational institutions and organizations in the region. It serves as a unique platform to witness the current trends in the educational sector and gain a profound understanding of the educational landscape in the GCC.