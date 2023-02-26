12th B Training 2023 – Connecting Bahraini Youth with Opportunities for a Bright Future

- Advertisement -

The 12th Bahrain Exhibition for Pre-Employment Training and Education 2023 was held at the Gulf Hotel Convention Centre in partnership with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Labor. The event was organized by Medpoint and was inaugurated by the Minister of Labor, Jamil bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan and Youth Affairs Minister Rawan bint Najeeb Tawfiqi.

The aim of the exhibition was to provide university graduates and high school students with information on available educational and training opportunities, as well as the skills required in various sectors of the labor market. Participating companies and institutions showcased available job and training opportunities in an effort to attract Bahrainis to the labor market.

Shaikha Noora Bint Khalifa A.Aziz Al Khalifa, the Chairperson of Medpoint, emphasized the importance of higher education and technical training in bridging the gap between public education and the current labor market. She acknowledged the challenges faced by Bahraini youth in light of the increasing number of graduates and the mounting requirements of the labor market.

The Bahrain Exhibition for Training and Education Pre-Employment aimed to meet the aspirations of young Bahrainis by providing them with an educational and training opportunity that promises a bright future in the labor market. The event brought together senior professors from various universities and colleges, both local and international, to provide valuable insights and guidance to the youth of Bahrain.