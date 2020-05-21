Thursday, May 21, 2020
Covid-19 Bahraini Initiatives

13 Bahraini initiatives listed as examples to address COVID-19 pandemic

The Open Government Partnership, an international multilateral initiative based in Washington, DC, has listed 13 Bahraini initiatives as examples to address the Coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

The move is part of the efforts by Bahrain’s embassy to highlight the Kingdom’s successful model in addressing of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

It underlined pre-emptive policies and measures taken by the government within the framework of respect for human rights and commitment to transparency and clarity.

Among the most prominent initiatives were the national efforts of Team Bahrain led His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, in tackling the Coronavirus.

The embassy cited the Be Aware application based on the use of technology to enhance the tracing and monitoring of cases of home quarantine and to notify people when they are approaching a location where an active case of Covid-19 has been detected. The app also keeps citizens and residents up to date on recommendations issued by the Kingdom’s health authorities.

It highlighted the launch of the National Campaign for Combating the Coronavirus that enrolled several volunteers and the Ministry of Health website that provides a contact tracing portal where information detailing the locations visited by contacts of active cases of COVID-19 is recorded.

The Open Government Partnership also included two initiatives launched by the Supreme Council for Women to implement the directives of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al-Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women, that served over 6,000 women-supported families in less than 50 days.

Themed “Together for the Safety of Bahrain”, the drive was launched following directives from HRH Princess Sabeeka to support Bahraini families and cater to their needs, in direct cooperation and coordination with the e-Volunteer platform.

The embassy also highlighted the directives of HRH Prince Sabeeka to pay off debts and financial dues of Bahraini women facing court orders on the Interior Ministry’s “Fael Khair” (A Person of Good Will) application.

