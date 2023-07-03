The 14th edition of Music in Hospitals by ADMAF promotes healing through the arts

- Advertisement -

The Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) continued its commitment to incorporating the power of music and the arts into the healing process with its annual Music in Hospitals, initiative aimed at advancing the therapeutic power of music in healthcare settings. Backed by extensive research demonstrating its positive impact on patient recovery rates and well-being, the program offers music recitals to patients, families, and hospital staff, creating an atmosphere of solace and support during hospital stays.

Supported by Dolphin Energy, this year’s edition presented a series of captivating performances scheduled over three days at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Her Excellency Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, said:

ADMAF’s Music in Hospitals initiative, now in its 14th year, reflects our ongoing commitment to harness the power of music and the arts to encourage healing and enhance well-being. With generous support from our education partner Dolphin Energy, we reaffirm our joint efforts to empower communities and create profound social impact.

In 2023, we are pleased to partner again with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to bring joy to patients, families, and medical professionals with the return of gifted Emirati oud players Shamsa Al Jasmi and Said Al Ali. The musical performances by our nation’s most talented musicians demonstrate the profound therapeutic power of music to aid the healing process and highlight our dedication to fostering a sense of inclusion within the community”.

Three performances took place on June 13, 16 and 23 at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and featured gifted Emirati oud players Shamsa Al Jasmi and Said Al Ali. The recitals by Shamsa on June 13 and 16 were closed sessions catered to female patients and their families, designed to maximise the impact of music healing. The intimate and interactive nature of these recitals aimed to foster a deeper connection between the musicians and the patients, creating a profoundly uplifting experience.

Additionally, ADMAF presented a public session in the outpatient lobby waiting area where Saif Al Ali captivated audiences with this remarkable talent. The soothing performance was open to outpatients, caregivers, hospital staff, and families/visitors, allowing a wider audience to benefit from the therapeutic melodies.

ADMAF’s Music in Hospitals initiative is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Dolphin Energy. Their unwavering support has enabled ADMAF to bring solace and healing to countless individuals, creating a profound impact on their well-being.