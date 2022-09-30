16 Bahrain Airport Company employees honoured at Labour Day ceremony

- Advertisement -

Sixteen outstanding Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) employees were honoured by the Minister of Labour, Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan at a ceremony marking Labour Day. Held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and organized by the Bahrain Labour Union Free Federation, the event took place in September this year to mark the 20th anniversary of the Workers Trade Union Law, which recognizes the right of workers to organize collectively. It was passed by His Majesty the King on 24 September 2002.

The ceremony took place at the Gulf Hotel, and was attended by BAC Acting Vice President, Human Resources and Administration, Wesam AbdulHameed, and team members from the Learning & Development department.

BAC nominated its employees for the prestigious awards in line with its human resources and talent development strategy, which ensures that all of its departments are represented. The following employees, representing various departments, were honoured: Adel Abdulla Ebrahim Almehza, Ahmed Khaled Abdulla Alshomeli, Fatema Subah Alwan AlBayati, Fatema Ebrahim Abdulla Buhusain, Sandra Redvers Short, Ahmed Jaafar Ghanem, Ali Abbas Khesro, Khalid Jasim Malalla, Saifualdeen Mohammed AlKazraji, Aysha Mohamed Mubarak Alsulaiti, Ola Shamsan Alwaswasi, Khalid Waleed Ahmed AlHamar, Adam Isa Haroon, Ahmed Samer Ahmed Abdulrahman, Sara Alaudeen Yousif AlOmari, and Ahmed Mohamed Ali AlNowakhtha.