1600 Lulu winners so far for the ‘Shop Big, Win Big’ E-Raffle

LuLu Hypermarket has so far rewarded 1600 lucky shoppers with a magnificent BD 100,000 worth of LuLu gift cards through its ‘Shop Big, Win Big’ ongoing raffle promotion. The fourth draw which took place SUNDAY, MAY 23, 2021 at LuLu Hypermarket in Hidd, saw 400 prizes announced – 150 winners of BD 100 LuLu Shopping gift cards, 150 winners for BD 50 LuLu Shopping gift cards and 100 winners of BD 25 LuLu Shopping gift cards.

All winners can contact the Customer Service counter at Lulu Hypermarket in Hidd and collect their prizes.

The ‘Shop Big, Win Big’ electronic raffle promotion has made it extra-special for shoppers to fill their trollies at LuLu Hypermarket till July 7. For every BD 5 that you spend, you get an e-raffle to enter a draw to win over BD 175,000 worth of Lulu shopping cards ranging in denomination from BD 25 to BD 100.

What is more, there are bonus points for a big basket of brands and if you buy those, you get two e-raffle tickets instead of one. So make the most of your shopping and increase your chances of winning.

For more details please visit the link: www.luluhypermarket.com/en-bh/winners