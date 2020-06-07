1st Artificial Intelligence Virtual Conference In The Region Addressing Impact Of AI on the Pandemic

The first Artificial Intelligence virtual conference in the region is to be held in Bahrain later this month, addressing the very topical subject, ‘AI in Navigating the Pandemic’.

Branded ‘BotTalk’, the series is organized by Artificial Intelligence Society in partnership with the GEC Media Group, Dubai- U.A.E. The event will be held under the patronage of His Excellency Ali ben Saleh A-Saleh Chairman of Shura Council, Kingdom of Bahrain who will also address the audience at the inauguration of the webinar.

The first Artificial Intelligence conference in addressing impact of AI on the pandemic (COVID-19) will be held on 21st, 28th June and 5th July with coverage of nine different sectors with keynote speakers and expertise from the Health, Finance, Legislation, Industrial, Beverages and Education sector, including Bahrain University. The event which will be conducted in both English and Arabic languages is expected to receive more than 1000 registrations.

Dr Jassim Haji , Chairman of the AI Virtual Conference and Artificial Intelligence executive added: We are honored for the second time with the patronage of His Excellency for our Artificial Intelligence conference, which reflects the importance H.E and government officials in Bahrain and the region place on AI. There is no doubt that AI will play a pivotal role in post-pandemic life, where machine learning and algorithms will transition traditional jobs and workplace activities to AI driven remote activates. The immediate change will reflect on education, health, customer service, finance and several other client services.

Tushar Sahoo, Chairman and founder of GEC Media Group commented: The pandemic has forced businesses across the world to rewrite the norms. We are delighted to partner with AI Society in organizing the BotTalk Websummit that would revolve around how AI is central of all operations across sectors and how the future will be designed. We will further use our network of over 1,500 C-level executives in 30 countries to leverage the event Bahrain to make it one of benchmark events in the pandemic.