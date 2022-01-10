‘2 Seas Motorsport’ wins Gulf 12 Hours for second straight year

Listen to this article now

Co-owner of “2 Seas Motorsport”, His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, said that the team’s success in clinching the crown of the Gulf 12 Hours is the fruitful outcome of the interest of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

HH Shaikh Isa bin Abdulla Al Khalifa commended the role played by HM the King’s Personal Representative, His Highness Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, in attaining the honourable accomplishment that confirms the team’s distinguished position.

HH Shaikh Isa bin Abdulla Al Khalifa paid tribute to HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and the First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Chairman of the General Sports Authority and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, for their unwavering support.

HH Shaikh Isa bin Abdulla Al Khalifa said that despite the challenges, the team had managed to win the race and maintain its title.

Comprising HH Shaikh Isa bin Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Martin Kodrić and Ben Barnicoat, 2 Seas Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 scored a convincing victory in the 10th Gulf 12 Hours at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, succeeding in defending their title which they had won in Bahrain a year ago.