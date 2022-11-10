2022 Bahrain International Airshow Inaugurated

- Advertisement -

On behalf of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, launched the 2022 Bahrain International Airshow at Sakhir Air Base.

His Royal Highness highlighted the Kingdom of Bahrain’s commitment to further developing promising sectors that contribute to the Kingdom’s national development, in line with the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

His Royal Highness noted the Kingdom’s attractive business and investment environment and commended Bahraini nationals for their creativity, innovation, and wide-ranging achievements.

His Royal Highness emphasised that the Kingdom of Bahrain has attracted major global events through its established presence in the exhibition and conference industry.

His Royal Highness affirmed that the Kingdom’s hosting of specialised international exhibitions, conferences and broad international participation cements its position as a global destination for events.

His Royal Highness commended the success achieved by the Bahrain International Airshow over the last 10 years, adding that it has become a prominent event within the aviation industry. In this regard, His Royal Highness attributed the event’s success to the efforts of HM the King’s Personal Representative and Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee, His Highness Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

His Royal Highness toured the exhibition and visited the pavilions of participating countries, during which HRH was briefed on the latest technology in the world of military and civil aviation from various countries.

His Royal Highness also visited the United Arab Emirate’s (UAE) national pavilion and was briefed on its interests in the aviation industry. HRH commended the development of Bahraini-UAE relations and added that the UAE’s commitment to participating in this exhibition and other events held in the Kingdom reflects the strength of the bilateral partnership cooperation between the two countries.

To conclude the tour, His Royal Highness highlighted the importance of the Airshow in the global events calendar as it provides a interactive platform for investors and stakeholders in the aviation industry.

His Royal Highness thanked all the ministries and government agencies that contributed to organising the exhibition.

A number of senior officials, and distinguished guests participating in the exhibition, also attended the opening.