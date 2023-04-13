2023 Nissan Altima now available at Al Masaood Automobiles with a modern design and technology upgrades to deliver an intuitive driving experience

- Advertisement -

The latest model of the popular mid-size sedan builds on its iconic heritage with new front-end styling, wireless connectivity upgrades, expanded safety features and innovative technologies

Al Masaood Automobiles – the exclusive distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – has announced the immediate availability of the new 2023 Nissan Altima across all its showrooms.

Built to unlock the joy of driving, the 2023 Nissan Altima features aesthetic and innovative upgrades that enhance the model’s most popular characteristics while staying true to its decades-long legacy in the region. In addition to ProPILOT and standard Nissan Safety Shield® 360 technologies, a new 12.3-inch display enhances the sedan’s exceptional level of advanced technology.

“Al Masaood Automobiles is proud to offer the new 2023 Nissan Altima to our customers, ensuring they have access to the latest innovations in automotive engineering and a driving experience that is both exhilarating and comfortable,” said Bachir Gemayel, Sales & Marketing Director, Al Masaood Automobiles. “The 2023 Nissan Altima boasts a sleek exterior and a spacious, luxurious interior that provides comfort and convenience for drivers and passengers alike. With its advanced safety features and cutting-edge technology, it is the perfect choice for our customers in Abu Dhabi who demand the best in performance, style, and innovation.”

Elevated design blends craftsmanship and technology

The most prominent feature of the 2023 Nissan Altima is a new front fascia, with an updated expression of Nissan’s V-Motion grille that delivers a distinctively sporty design and adopts the redesigned brand logo. Behind the new front fascia, key exterior elements include the now standard LED projector headlights with integrated turn signals in the daytime running lights, expressive, identifiable taillight design and available power sliding glass moonroof. The 2023 Nissan Altima interior offers a near-luxury feel in both design and materials – including revised instrument panel finishings across all trims and a new dual-stitch interior fabric design and carbon-fiber trim for the Sport model. The available 7.0-inch Advanced Drive-AssistTM Display, NASA-inspired Zero Gravity seat design with dual-density foam and bolstering, leather-appointed seating, and 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat add to its convenience and connectivity.

Superior engine for a dynamic performance

The 2023 Nissan Altima is available with a choice of two 4-cylinder engine configurations, a 2.0-liter Variable Compression (VC) Turbo engine and a 2.5-liter Direct Injection Gasoline (DIG) DOHC engine. The 2.5L engine comes in four well-equipped grades – S, Sport, SV and SL, while the 2.0L engine comes in the SL grade.

Exclusively on the Altima SL model, the 4-cylinder VC-Turbo delivers 248 horsepower and 380 Nm of torque, with a fuel economy of 16.4 km/l. The VC-Turbo technology – which utilizes both multi-point injection and Nissan’s Direct Injection Gasoline system, seamlessly changes its compression ratio between 8:1 (for high performance) and 14:1 (for high efficiency) – with an advanced multi-link system continuously raising or lowering the pistons’ reach to transform the compression ratio.

Available throughout the Altima lineup is an advanced 2.5-liter DOHC inline 4-cylinder direct injection engine, which is rated at 188 horsepower and 244 Nm of torque, while delivering fuel economy ratings of 17.6 km/l. All 2023 Altima models, including both engine configurations, come equipped with a standard Xtronic CVT® (Continuously Variable Transmission). Paddle shifters with manual shift mode are standard with the Sport and 2.0 VC-Turbo SL grade.

An intuitive driving experience

The 2023 Altima SV and SL get a 12.3-inch HD colour display with multi-touch control and wireless Apple CarPlay® integration. Wireless Android Auto™ compatibility is also available on the 2023 Altima SV and SL grades, marking its first-ever addition within the Nissan Middle East line-up as well as the region’s Sedan-D segment. For hot days, the 2023 Nissan Altima SV and SL trims have a Remote Engine Start System with Intelligent Climate Control. Conversely, warming up in cooler weather is made easy with available heated front seats.

The 2023 Nissan Altima’s selection of audio and infotainment choices include an available 9-speaker Bose® Premium Audio system and Active Noise Cancellation. Standard USB-A and USB-C ports offer enhanced connectivity for drivers and passengers, as well as wireless charging available on select grades.

Prioritizing safety and comfort

The 2023 Nissan Altima continues to lead the way in driver assistance with Nissan’s advanced ProPILOT system – available as standard on Altima SL. ProPILOT utilises a forward-facing camera, forward-facing radar, sensors and an electronic control module to help drivers stay in the centre of the driving lane, maintain a driver-set vehicle speed, as well as maintain a preset distance to the preceding vehicle if the vehicle speed drops. It also can slow the vehicle to a complete stop and hold the vehicle during traffic jam conditions.

The new 2023 Nissan Altima is available across Al Masaood Automobiles showrooms. For further information on pricing, detailed specifications, available features, and more, visit the website.