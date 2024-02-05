2024 Crown Prince’s Cup Gallops into History with Spectacular Triumphs

In a dazzling display of equestrian prowess, the 2024 Crown Prince’s Cup at the Rashid Equestrian and Horseracing Club witnessed exhilarating victories and commendable performances. Under the patronage of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the event showcased the unwavering support of Bahrain’s leadership for the equestrian sector.

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, and other esteemed dignitaries graced the occasion, presenting trophies to the triumphant riders and teams. Victorious Stable’s horse, “Isle of Jura,” secured the coveted Crown Prince’s Cup for imported horses, marking a significant win in the prestigious competition.

Highlighting the continuous backing from HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad praised the success of this year’s Crown Prince’s Cup, emphasizing its crucial role in promoting Bahrain as a global hub for horseracing championships.

HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Educational Charitable Trust, expressed gratitude to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for steadfast support, reinforcing Bahrain’s status in the international equestrian arena.

The competition was intense, with participating stables and jockeys demonstrating unparalleled commitment and determination. HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman congratulated the winners, acknowledging their exceptional skill and sportsmanship.

The 2024 Crown Prince’s Cup not only celebrated triumphs but also showcased the dedication of the Rashid Equestrian and Horseracing Club in fostering horseracing excellence. The event, a cornerstone in the REHC calendar, attracted top-notch participants, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

As trophies were presented, including the Crown Prince’s Cup for local breeds and the Bahrain Oaks cup, the excitement reached its peak. The sportsmanship, coupled with the prestigious awards, made the 2024 Crown Prince’s Cup a resounding success.

In a ceremony attended by horseracing enthusiasts, officials, and dignitaries, the event solidified its status as a premier equestrian spectacle. With thrilling victories and memorable moments, the 2024 Crown Prince’s Cup underscored Bahrain’s commitment to excellence in equestrian sports.”