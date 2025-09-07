2025-2026 Racing Season at Rashid Equestrian and Horseracing Club

The Rashid Equestrian and Horseracing Club (REHC) has approved the racing calendar for the upcoming 2025-2026 season, which will kick off on Friday, October 31, 2025. The calendar features a rich and diverse program of local and international races supported by numerous new development initiatives that align with the Club’s vision to enhance its technical and administrative organizing capabilities.

This comes as an implementation of the directives of the Club’s High Committee, chaired by His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Minister of the Prime Minister’s Court, to consolidate the Kingdom of Bahrain’s status as a leading destination in the world of horseracing.

Mr. Yusuf Osama Buheji, CEO of REHC, explained that the upcoming season will build on previous successes and will witness a qualitative leap in the quality of racing and the organization of events. One of the season’s highlights is His Majesty the King’s Cup Festival, which is the most prominent event on the calendar. The prize money has been increased to $400,000, following last season’s upgrade to Group 3.

This will attract elite participants from international studs and confirm the international presence of this unique race dedicated to high-ranking imported horses. The festival will be held for the second consecutive year over two days: March 5 and 6, 2026.

Mr. Buheji pointed out that international races have proven successful in previous seasons, and will continue including the most notably Bahrain International Trophy (Group 2), which will be held, in its seventh edition, on Friday, November 14, 2025, with the participation of the world’s most prominent studs and will be broadcasted live to over 100 countries.

The Bahrain Turf Series will continue with 12 races held over several stages:

• First round: December 19, 2025

• Subsequent rounds: January 2, 16, 29, and February 19, 2026

• Final round: March 5, 2026

The Crown Prince’s Cup Festival will also be held on January 29 and 30, 2026, in addition to the season’s finale scheduled for Friday, April 17, 2026.

Mr. Yusuf Buheji thanked all partners and sponsors, within the Kingdom and abroad, for their continued support, which have had a significant impact on the Club’s continued success, as well as the development of its races, and the strengthening of the Kingdom’s regional and international status in this field.

Mr. Buheji added that the night races, launched last season, will continue on the calendar next season, given their success with fans and organizers. They will also help attract owners and trainers from outside the Kingdom of Bahrain to participate, in addition to diversifying the public experience through races held at various times throughout the season.

As part of developing the public experience, the REHC announced the adoption of an electronic ticketing system for attending races, which will be available through the Club’s website. These electronic tickets will include several categories; each comes with different services and benefits.

In addition, the events area will have a variety of entertainment activities with continuously developed programs. Special celebrations will be held for national occasions, such as the National Day, the RoyalTea Evening, which will be held on January 23, 2026, and Ramadhan Nights Festival as well as public competitions held on the sidelines of the races.

In the upcoming season, a new main entrance gate will be inaugurated as well as a dedicated public street, as part of the Club’s infrastructure projects aimed at facilitating entry and exit, and regulating traffic, in line with the Club’s overall development plan.

The season will also feature the second edition of the Future Stars Series, which is dedicated for locally bred horses. The Series will include six races divided into three rounds, aiming to support local production and provide opportunities for national talents in competitive fields.