2nd Anniversary Celebration Marks Milestones for Women in Tech Bahrain Chapter

Bahrain Businesswomen’s Society commemorated the second anniversary of its Women in Tech Bahrain Chapter at its headquarters in Mahooz. The society, headquartered in Paris, France, is steadfast in its mission to empower and train 100,000 women in tech by 2050.

Ahlam Janahi, President of the Bahrain Businesswomen’s Society, affirmed the board’s commitment to bolstering talent hubs and nurturing tech startups, entrepreneurs, and SMEs through targeted training and activities by 2030. These, she emphasized, stand as pivotal pillars for the national economic advancement, aligning with the vision of His Majesty, King Hamed Bin Isa Alkhalifa, to fortify and uplift the economic development sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, a shift from conventional trade methodologies to tech and Artificial Intelligence is imperative.

Doris Martin, Head of the Training and Technology Committee at the society and Ambassador for Women in Tech Bahrain Chapter, underscored their aim to promote gender equality in technology across various sectors through training, activities, partnerships, and events. This commitment aligns with the global Women in Tech initiative, aspiring to gather 3,000,000 women in tech members by 2050. Their target is clear: to equip society members, women, youth, and the local community with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the tech industry.

Doris went on to highlight the significant local and global achievements of 2023:

LOCAL ACHIEVEMENTS

A significant milestone was reached through collaborations with both AWS and Cisco Networking Academy.

Nidal AlBasha, Head of Public Sector Innovation AWS MENA & Women in Tech Bahrain Chapter Advisory Board, was appointed as a Global Judge in the Women in Tech MENA Awards.

Notably, five Women in Tech Bahrain Chapter members and talented Bahraini Tech Women emerged as finalists in the Women in Tech Mena Awards: Wafa Al Obaidat, Founder & CEO of Playbook – Start-up Category Dr. Fay Al Khalifa, Chairwoman of Bahrain Smart City Society & Associate Professor at UOB – Tech Leadership Category Lana Al Attar, Google Developer Group – Best Ally Category Saba Saleem, Stories Studio – Arts Amazon Category Yasmeen Al-Sharaf, Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) – Web3



GLOBAL ENGAGEMENTS

The society made its mark at the World Economic Forum, Women Leadership Summit in Davos, Switzerland.

Participation was enthusiastic at the Women in Tech Global Summit in Paris, France.

This anniversary celebration not only marks a significant milestone for the Women in Tech Bahrain Chapter but also reinforces the commitment of the Bahrain Businesswomen’s Society to empower women in the tech industry, locally and on a global scale.