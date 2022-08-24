2nd Bahrain Health Regulatory Conference to kick off

- Advertisement -

The National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) has announced holding the 2nd edition of its conference under the patronage of President of the Supreme Council of Health (SCH), Lieutenant General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, from September 29 to October 1, 2022.

The announcement was made during a press conference held today in the presence of NHRA Chief Executive, Dr. Meriam Adhabi Al-Jalahma, Head of the organizing committee, Head of the conference’s Scientific Committee and Head of NHRA Department of Regulating Clinical Research, Medical Education and Continuous Professional Development, Dr. Azhar Naseeb, and Chief Executive of BDA Company for organizing conferences and exhibitions, Dr. Mohammed Shahda.

The press conference spotlighted preparations for the 2nd Bahrain Health Regulatory Conference and Exhibition and the chapters to be covered which are related to licensing health care facilities, activating “Munsha’at” and “Mehan” initiatives, regulating and monitoring medical equipment and pharmaceutical products, granting and renewing accreditation for hospitals and medical centres, developing legislation…etc.

The 2nd Bahrain Health Regulatory Conference will be held under the theme “Safe and High-quality Healthcare Services”. It aims to enhance cooperation among all medical and pharmaceutical practitioners on implementing and managing health regulations. It also seeks to attract senior healthcare specialists from Bahrain and beyond to improve health services in the Kingdom of Bahrain. An exhibition will also be held in a parallel way showcasing services and products of a number of participating parties.

The conference also provides a platform to exchange views between all practitioners in the healthcare and medical services field in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Arabian Gulf regarding the exchange of information and expertise.

The conference will also provide a platform for providers of health and medical services and introduce them to the role of the Supreme Council of Health (SCH) in putting and following up on the implementation of the national health plan which aims to fully upgrade the health services system, in line with the goals of Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.