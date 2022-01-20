2ND EDITION OF ROYAL INVESTMENT SUMMIT ‘FUTURE INVESTMENTS IN THE GCC’ ANNOUNCES NEW LINEUP OF SPEAKERS FOR 2022

Listen to this article now

The 2nd Edition of the Royal Investment Summit ‘Future of Investments in the GCC’ which will be held next month in the UAE announces a stellar lineup of 60+ speakers. The summit will welcome 250 high-level delegates, host key panels providing global diversified insight, and exclusive fireside chats with industry leaders and pioneers. The new edition will be held in the Ritz Carlton JBR on Sunday, January 23rd and Monday, January 24th under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Duaij bin Khalifa al Khalifa Private Office.

Sponsors and partners of the summits include, Bahrain Chamber, Knowledge Fund Establishment, Al Fardan Exchange, Neom, The Red Sea Development Company, Dtec – Government of Dubai, ADGM – Abu Dhabi Global Market, Etihad Credit Insurance, Masdar, Oman Technology Fund, Visa, Microsoft for Startups, Microsoft MEA, PROPANAMA Goverment of Panama, Reebok, El Ajou, Bin Hendi, Lootah Global Capital, Goldpesa, Hero Motocorp, Smart City Technologies SE & Neotech Finance, Light Organics, Yusuke Akamatsu, Nexus Digital Technology, Singularity Finance, Amanat Holding, Monozca Family Office, Faruqi & Faruqi Law Firm, GEDI, TA Ventures, IOME, eSchool, Bizzmosis Group, Bran Concept, BIECC-ASM Global Gulf, Polo and Lifestyle, Moral Moda, The Media Group, Triumph Consultancy, Vidrovr, Silk Road Capital Partners.

The stellar line up of speakers include His Excellency Dr. Amin Al Ameeri, CEO at Ministry of Health and Prevention, UAE, H.E. Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO at Sharjah FDI Office – Invest in Sharjah, Massimo Falcioni, CEO Etihad Credit Insurance, H.E. Ambassador Carmen Gisela Vergara, General Expo Commissioner for the Republic of Panama, H.E. Ricardo Laviery, Ambassador of Panama to the UAE, Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, CEO Emirates Development Bank, Government of Dubai, Hans Henrik Christensen, VP Dtech, Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, Government of Dubai, UAE, Lindsey Dietschi, Cluster Lead for the Gulf States, Pfizer, Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO Al Fardan Exchange, Head of FinTech Sub-committee, UAE, Dr. Abdulla Bader Mohamed Alsada, Acting CEO, Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Kingdom of Bahrain, Dr. Bhaskar Dasgupta, Head of Market, Digital Assets & Institutions, VC/FinTech, Head of South Asia, Abu Dhabi Global Market – ADGM, UAE, Mohamed Taysir, CEO & Co-Founder Singularity Finance, Fabio Fontana, Head of Technology & Digital Compute at NEOM, KSA, Amer Jeambey, Head of Healthcare, Amanat Holding PJSC, UAE, Mona Hayat, Founder & CEO, Nexus Digital Technologies, UK, Talal Al Alajou, El Ajou Group, Co-Founder Amana Global Partners, KSA, Ruchi Dana, Partner & Executive Board Member, DANA Group, UAE, Basma Eissa, Founder and Director, Triumph Consultancy, UAE, Ida Beerhalter, Co- Head, Private Investment Office, KSA, Cheong Say Lim, Chief Executive Officer, Lootah Global Capital Lim., UAE, Paul Infante Monozca, Head, Monozca Family Office, Monaco, Mohammad BinHendi, Group CEO, BinHendi Enterprises, UAE, – AGGI, UAE,

Selected corporations will get the opportunity to pitch their innovative solutions with a primary focus on AI, FinTech, HealthTech, Sustainability, and more. The pitches will be presented to a curated audience of global investors and family offices with the aim to establish potential joint venture and global expansion opportunities.

Well renowned Japanese artist Yusuke Akamatsu will present his prominent work at the Art Donation Ceremony “Dance of the Sun and Green” to H.E. Sheikh Abdulaziz al Khalifa. The ceremony will be resented by Ms Isabel Jimenez, Senior Advisor Consultant, The Private Office of H.E. Sheikh Abdulaziz al Khalifa with the presence of Mr. Kazuo Namamura, CEO at CMIC Holdings Co, Ltd, President of Nakamura Keith Haring Collection Museum and Kobuchizawa Art Village, Japan, Art Collector and Philanthropist

To know more about the panels and speakers, please visit: https://www.royalinvestmentsummit.com/