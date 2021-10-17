3rd Anniversary Celebrations at Oasis Mall Juffair

Listen to this article now

Oasis Mall Juffair celebrated its 3rd Anniversary with an event which was organized under the patronage of Sheikh Hisham bin Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa – Governor of Capital Governorate. The event was graced by Mr. Hassan Abdullah Al-Madani – Deputy Governor of Capital Governorate. Present at the event were Sheikha Hind bint Salman Al Khalifa – Board Member, Bahrain Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCI), Mr. Samir Misra – Territory Head Al Rashid Group along with senior officials of Al Rashid Group. The event was attended by the mall tenants, business partners, media personalities & customers.

In a statement, Mr Hassan Abdullah Al-Madani praised the efforts of Al Rashid Group in supporting and revitalizing the commercial movement in the Kingdom, through the continued growth and expansion of its business. It also mentioned that the group was implementing a diversified range of merchandise through its stores around residential areas. He stressed the keenness which Al Rashid Group has shown to support all forms of development and modernization related to commercial activities in the capital. This in-turn positively reflects in the development of the country & has encouraged investment and trade which are the most important pillars of supporting the national economy.

“This mall is an iconic venue in Bahrain. It’s in the heart of the country, with prominent facilities to offer to its customers. The Capital Governorate is delighted to state that this mall has recently been awarded the ‘Healthy Mall’ status in the country” stated Mr Madani.

Mr Samir Misra stated, “The 3-year journey for Oasis Mall Juffair has been phenomenal. Our success is because of our tenants, the in-mall facilities we offer, the amazing location we are based in, our employees & above all the love that our customers have shown towards us. Our customers visit us for enjoying a great experience. We believe & work towards creating this experience for them.”

To celebrate this anniversary the mall launched The Biggest Promotion in town – “50 Brands – 50 Offers”. The exciting offers started from 14th to 19th October 2021. They will cover all categories from Fashion, Furniture, Food, Entertainment, Watches, Jewellery and much more. It’s the perfect time for our customers to experience some shopping therapy.