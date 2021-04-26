400 Shoppers Hit BD 25,000 Lulu Jackpot in Second ‘SHOP BIG, WIN BIG’ Draw

Lulu Hypermarket conducted the second E-Raffle draw of its ‘Shop Big, Win Big’ ongoing promotion at its Riffa branch on Thursday April 22, 2021. Four hundred lucky winners were selected to take home BD 25,000 worth of LuLu Shopping gift cards. All winners can contact the Customer Service counter at LuLu Hypermarket Riffa and collect their prizes.

This brings the total number of winners so far to 800 and BD 50,000 has already been rewarded to Lulu shoppers. The 400 prizes were divided into 150 winners of worth BD 100 LuLu gift cards; a total of 150 Winners for BD 50 LuLu gift cards and 100 winners of BD 25 LuLu gift cards.

The ‘Shop Big, Win Big’ electronic raffle promotion has made it extra-special for shoppers to fill their trollies at Lulu Hypermarket till 7th July 2021. For every BD 5 that you spend, you get an e-raffle to enter a draw to win over BD 175,000 worth of Lulu shopping vouchers ranging in denomination from BD 100 to BD 25.

What is more, there are bonus points for a big basket of brands and if you buy those, you get two e-raffle tickets instead of one. So make the most of your shopping and increase your chances of winning.

For more details please visit LuLu Website:-www.luluhypermarket.com/en-bh/winners#