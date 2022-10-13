4th Anniversary Celebrations at Oasis Mall Juffair

- Advertisement -

Oasis Mall Juffair ‘Your favorite neighborhood mall’ celebrated its 4th Anniversary with an event which was organized under the patronage of Sheikh Rashid bin Abdul Rahman Al Khalifa – Governor of Capital Governorate. The event was also graced by Sheikha Hind bint Salman Al Khalifa – Director, Al Rashid Group, Ambassadors and dignitaries of the Thailand, Philippines and Indonesian Embassies as well as Mr. Samir Misra – Territory Head Al Rashid Group along with senior officials of Al Rashid Group. The event was attended by the mall tenants, business partners, media personalities & customers.

In a statement, Sheikh Rashid bin Abdul Rahman Al Khalifa, Governor of the Capital Governorate, praised the efforts of Al Rashid Group in supporting and activating the commercial movement in the Kingdom, through continued growth and expansion of its work. He also praised Al Rashid Group for its diverse range of products and stores which are in every vicinity. He also stressed the keenness of the Governorate which supports all forms of development and modernization related to commercial activities in the capital. These activities reflect positively in the development of the country & encourage investments into the National economy.

H.E. the Governor praised the efforts of Al Rashid Group in supporting the “Manama Healthy City” program, which was launched by the Capital Governorate in partnership with the World Health Organization. He stated that the mall fulfilled all the conditions to qualify for the title of a “Healthy Mall”. The Governorate shows great pride in the adoption of such initiatives by various entities, due

to the positive objectives that are reflected in improving health, social and economic conditions within the capital.

Mr Samir Misra stated, “The 4-year journey for Oasis Mall Juffair has been phenomenal. Our success is because of our tenants, the in-mall facilities we offer, the amazing location we are based in, our employees & above all the love that our customers have shown towards us. Our customers visit us for enjoying a great experience. We believe & work towards creating this experience for them.”

To celebrate this anniversary the mall launched The Biggest Activation in town – “4th Anniversary Promotions”. The exciting offers will be from 12th to 16th October 2022. They will cover all categories from Fashion, Furniture, Food, Entertainment, Watches, Jewellery and much more. It’s the perfect time for our customers to experience some shopping therapy.

The large array of offers on Fashion include Flat 50% OFF at Centrepoint, Flat 30% OFF at Max, Up to 75% OFF at Koton, Up to 50% Off at Red Tag, Up to 50% OFF at Olympia Sports & Flat 50% off at Giordano.

Enjoy the latest movies in Arabic & English at Cineco along with a 50% discount on all Food & Beverages. It’s the perfect time to redecorate your home with Flat 40% OFF at Home Box. The offers do not end here, there is more that meets the eye with Up to 50% OFF at Ehsan Optics & Eyezone. Get the perfect fragrance from Kolmaz with a Buy 1 Get 1. Get the Jewellery or Watch you always wanted with amazing offers such as Upto 60% off at Hour Choice, Upto 50% off at Jawahra & Upto 60% at Ala Moda and much more.

Spend some quality time with your friends at Giorgio Café and enjoy their Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer on selected beverages. The foodies can have their favorite Italian dishes at Joey’s Pizza with a FREE Drink on purchase of any meal and if you are craving for some lip-smacking Indian food, head over to Mysore Café and get a Free Drink on purchase of any main course item.

After all this if you are tired then head over for a Spa Day to Lavish Spa and get a 10% discount on all services.

Along with “4th Anniversary Promotion” there will also be a host of fun activities to keep the customers entertained daily. Oasis Mall Juffair is conveniently located in the heart of the city with a Cinema, Supermarket, Fun City for Kids & multiple shopping stores. To add to the benefits, it is the only mall which has parking spaces for more than 700 cars in this part of town.