4th Annual Islamic Finance Innovation Day to be Held Under the Patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain

Senior decision makers and industry experts to addressing Launch Embedding ESG and Opportunities for Innovation and Growth

The Annual Islamic Finance Innovation Day (IFID), founded and organized by FinMark Communications, announced that its fourth annual edition, set to take place on30 May 2023 at the Gulf Hotel in the Kingdom of Bahrain, will be held under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB).

The Forum, which will focus on “Embedding ESG into Islamic Finance – Opportunities for Innovation and Growth”, is being held with the support of Lead Partner Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) and expects to attract more than 300 regional and international leaders in Islamic banking, finance and insurance, sustainability, ESG and technology to engage in high-level discussions.

Interactive sessions, that have been designed by the Forum’s Advisory Committee of industry experts, will encourage knowledge sharing and exchange on how institutions and businesses in the industry can leverage the principles of ESG and the power of financial technology to accelerate further industry advancement, drive innovation and achieve long-term sustainable growth. The Advisory committee is headed by Mr. Yaser Alsharifi, CEO of BisB, along with participation from senior representatives from the Central Bank of Bahrain, RFI Foundation, Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance, Al Baraka Group, Aion Digital and Bahrain Chamber.

The Forum will comprise of a keynote address and fireside chat with industry leaders as well as two panel sessions, “Going Beyond Compliance – ESG as a Driver for Innovation and Sustainable Growth” and “The Essential Role of Fintechs in Accelerating ESG Adoption”.

Commenting, Ms. Zahraa Taher, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founder and organizers, said, “We’re delighted to announce that the next edition of IFID will once again take place under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain. Their continued support for Forums adds even further significance to the importance of this topic and the collective resolve across the industry to accelerate and adopt ESG principles. We’re especially excited to gauge opinions from experts on how ESG can support further industry innovation and development and create real value and benefits for all stakeholders. We look forward to another engaging and interactive day of exchange with some of the industry’s leading senior executives, many of whom have already helped drive the embedding of environmental, social and governance practices into their own operational frameworks and culture.”