4th edition of ‘King Hamad Youth Empowerment Award’

HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, has asserted that the Kingdom of Bahrain has become a perfect role model for empowering youth at the global level, paving the way for them to take part in making crucial decisions of major concern to the world in the fields of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and relying on them in building the future.

This is consistent with the efforts led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to draw the International Community’s attention to youth in order to recognise the importance of their initiatives, in the midst of the challenges currently facing the world, HH Shaikh Nasser said marking the launch of the fourth edition of the “King Hamad Youth Empowerment Award to Achieve SDGs”.

In a statement marking the occasion, HH Shaikh Nasser described the award as a message of appreciation and pride from the Kingdom of Bahrain to youth all over the world, especially those with achievements, influential creativity and innovative solutions in achieving SDGs.

This is evident in the launch of a new edition of the “King Hamad Youth Empowerment Award to Achieve SDGs”, which is among Bahrain’s most important initiatives towards world youth, aiming to motivate youth to think “outside the box” and come up with ideas on the best ways to achieve UN goals in a youthful way, HH said.

HH Shaikh indicated that the prestigious award has always attracted new ideas that cope with global changes, noting that the fourth edition will encourage youth to provide ideas and projects on achieving SDGs in a post-pandemic world with youth vision.

HH Shaikh Nasser affirmed that the strong partnership between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) has promoted the award at the international level, and contributed to attracting a great number of participants from various countries, noting that partnership between the kingdom and many UN agencies has been expanded in order to ensure wider youth participation and achieve the award’s noble goals.

HH Shaikh Nasser expressed confidence that this year’s edition will be more successful than the previous editions, expressing hope that the International Community, public and private entities and youth sectors will urge the youth of the world to participate in the award, being their perfect platform to showcase their ideas on ways to achieve SDGs.