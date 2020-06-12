Friday, June 12, 2020
Al Hilal Discharges 500th COVID-19 Patient

500th COVID-19 case discharged from Al-Hilal Hospital facility

Al Hilal Healthcare proudly announced the discharge of its 500th COVID-19 patient from one of the facilities the group manages. Presently there are three facilities managed by Al Hilal Healthcare group. The person was tested negative and had finished the stipulated isolation period as guided by the Ministry was extremely happy when he walked out of the Isolation centre. He was thankful to Al Hilal Team for their timely management and medical attention. It is one of the landmark achievements for each and everyone involved directly or indirectly in this journey to manage Covid-19 patients.

The multi-disciplinary Covid-19 management team comprising of Consultants from different specialties, Specialist Doctors, General Practitioners, Nurses and Counsellors have been working round the clock along with the team from Covid War Room, Ministry of Health, NHRA and Public Health Directorate to ensure that each and every admission is managed as per protocols defined by the Ministry.

Today Al Hilal is successfully managing 3 such multi-location isolation facilities that has managed a combined total of more than 650 positive cases.

Dr Sharath Chandran the CEO, Al Hilal healthcare group while appreciating the support provided by the Leadership of Kingdm of Bahrain said:

“I would also like to congratulate and appreciate everyone from the COVID war room under the able leadership of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, The team from Ministry of Health ,NHRA & public health directorate for their indefatigable support to Al Hilal Healthcare group in managing these Covid Positive cases.”.

As a health care provider and an organization that manages health of highest number of labor workforce in The Kingdom, We have been proactive to take all relevant steps to educate and partner with corporate organizations in tackling this pandemic, he added.

Al HILAL has taken initiative to provide affordable private Isolation facilities for COVID-19 positive cases under the guidance of Ministry of Health. During these challenging times we have decided to support the community at large to choose private isolation facility at very reasonable prices. Currently it’s being offered at two facilities. The pricing starts at BHD 25.000 & BHD 30.000 for an individual person including basic services and Medical attention available round the clock, added Mr Asif Mohammed, Regional Head- Business.

