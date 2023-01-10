6 gadgets from Huawei that will make perfect gifts for your loved ones this New Year

- Advertisement -

With the start of 2023, finding the right presents for those you love is paramount, but this is no easy task. Thankfully, with Huawei’s expansive range of products that include smartphones, audio devices, wearables, laptops and tablets, choosing the right gift for your dear ones is less daunting. Here, we have compiled a small gift guide containing some of Huawei’s hottest tech gadgets that you might find interesting to present as gifts with discounts between 10% and 60%.

HUAWEI Mate50 Series

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro – the futuristic tech flagship smartphone with the ultimate Ultra Aperture XMAGE camera – is available for purchase in Bahrain. The newly released premium flagship from Huawei comes with a stunning new design, Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera, and sets a new standard for smartphone performance.

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro comes in Orange, Silver and Black, in addition to the iconic symmetry and Space Ring Design, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro also makes use of the elegant Clous de Paris step-patterned embossing design for the first time ever, showcasing a new kind of ordered beauty that’s crafted down to the last detail. The new Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera boasts the first-ever 10-scale adjustable physical aperture and the most versatile photography capabilities ever seen on a Mate smartphone. Furthermore, the new ultra-durable Kunlun Glass improves drop resistance by 10 times[1]. The phone is packed with some cutting-edge technology that substantially boosts performance. The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro is the first to run on EMUI 13, which streamlines daily interactions with effortless one-touch navigation.

HUAWEI nova 10 Series

The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro is undoubtedly a stunning-looking smartphone. It inherits the HUAWEI nova Series’ unique aesthetic and sophisticated design, in addition to upgrades to its front camera capabilities with newly added features.

From selfies to vlogging, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro comes packed with some innovative features when it comes to the front camera technology. The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro sports high definition dual-lens front cameras, which include a 60MP Ultra-wide Autofocus camera and an 8MP Portrait Camera to get you crystal-clear shots. The front facing cameras will also let you freely adjust between the 0.7X~5X zoom range with the nearest effective focal length of 14cm, allowing a great deal of creative control while shooting vlogs.

The AI Texture Skin Algorithm, together with XD Fusion frame composition, also improves mobile photography for every scenario. The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro supports the 100W HUAWEI SuperCharge equipped with the new Turbo Mode, breaking the power consumption limits for instant charging. It takes only 10 minutes to charge the phone from 20% to 80%, while fully charging it in just 20 minutes.

HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 embodies “Fashion on your wrist” with its stylish design. It has a 1.74-inch AMOLED HD HUAWEI FullView display, with an 18.6% larger display area than the previous generation and a screen-to-body ratio of 72.2%. The display delivers an excellent visual experience and is more vivid than ever. Despite the compact body, HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 manages to fit in a large battery. Under typical usage scenarios, the smartwatch can be used for 10 days and 7 days under heavy usage scenarios.

The smartwatch can also track a range of health indicators, thanks to Huawei’s upgraded HUAWEI TruSeen™ 5.0 heart rate monitoring technology that accurately measures users’ heart rate and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), and tracks sleep patterns. The watch has a built-in animated fitness coach for 7 workout modes, offering easy-to-follow audio instructions and demonstrations. It also supports more than 97 workout modes.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i

Sound quality is possibly the most important factor for most consumers to pick their earphones. The HUAWEI Hi-Res Certificated TWS with long battery life and outstanding ANC, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i. The latest iteration to the HUAWEI FreeBuds series offers users high-resolution sound with 28h of Music Playback and 42dB Multi-Mode ANC. This is also topped off with a compact and comfortable design with dual-device connectivity and IP54 Water Resistance.

More importantly, The HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i can connect to two devices running different operating systems (Compatible with EMUI/Android/iOS/Windows) and automatically switch between the devices without missing a beat, bringing users a smooth and smart audio connection experience.

HUAWEI MatePad

The HUAWEI MatePad is a tablet that combines technology and a minimalistic aesthetic. It features a 10.4-inch HUAWEI FullView 2K display with an 84% screen-to-body ratio with no visible antenna breakpoints on the bezels or the back cover, there is little that takes your attention away from the screen content. Moreover, the Ultra High-Resolution 2K display provides excellent clarity. The pad has a micro curved frame for a comfortable grip and only weighs 450 grams.

This tablet gives you a wealth of possibilities, featuring support for the second-gen HUAWEI M-Pencil and HUAWEI Smart Keyboard. The realistic writing experience makes it an excellent choice for working, studying, and creative tasks. The stylus brings system-level capabilities, including HUAWEI FreeScript, Annotate and Take snippet, making handwriting input more efficient and convenient.

What makes this tablet even more compelling is a long-lasting 7250mAh battery that can endure up to 12 hours of local HD video playback that supports 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge. It will only take you 2.5 hours to fill up the battery from empty.

HUAWEI MateBook 14s

The 14.2-inch HUAWEI MateBook 14s – the 2.5K high performance intelligent laptop. As a new addition to the HUAWEI MateBook Series designed for smart productivity, the laptop is steeped in the MateBook DNA, combining aesthetic design, powerful performance, super device features, and smart experience.

Meanwhile, it breaks new ground with its 2.5K 90hz Huawei FullView touch Display, 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 Processor, Super Device capabilities, such as all-scenario device collaboration that blends creativity into everyday life, delivering a brand-new, smart productivity experience.

Figuring out the right gift for your loved ones is no easy task. If you don’t want to spend money on a gift that will end up in somebody’s drawer catching dust, then make sure that you give them something truly special. Happy New Year!

Disclaimer: Data within this article is obtained from tests conducted in Huawei laboratory.

[1] Compared the Kunlun Glass Orange version with regular glass Black and Silver versions. Data comes from Huawei Labs.