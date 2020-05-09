73 of Bahrain’s 76 private schools agree to reduce, postpone or reschedule fees

An overwhelming majority of the private schools in Bahrain agreed to reduce tuitions or ease burdens.

“Of the 76 private schools, 73 said they were committed to a reduction in fees or to easing burdens by postponing the date of payment of the instalments or rescheduling payment,” Amal Al Kaabi, Acting Director of Private Education Department at the Ministry of Education, said.

The schools’ commitment is a manifestation of cooperation and solidarity in light of the exceptional situation in the Kingdom, she added.

“The Department of Private Education has exerted special efforts to reach this positive result following intense communication with the schools and holding three meetings for this purpose, which led to an increase in the number of schools committed to reducing or providing facilities to parents, especially following the Cabinet’s decision regarding cooperation from schools,” she said.

The three schools that apologized for not committing to the reductions invoked their difficult financial situation, Al Kaabi added.

The official stressed that the ministry’s authority regarding the fees is limited to approving or rejecting requests by schools to increase them, as stipulated the 1998 law about private educational and training institutions.