A Beacon Of Dedication

- Advertisement -

Luai Noaman Alagha’s Journey to Rotary Recognition

As the Salmaniya Rotary Club celebrated its 53rd anniversary, a beacon of commitment and leadership was honoured amidst the festivities. Luai Noaman Alagha, a 52-year-old Palestinian engineer with a rich 25-year tenure in logistics, was awarded the prestigious Rotarian of the Year Award. His impeccable record of never missing a single meeting stands as a testament to his dedication.

Luai, currently a DBA applicant and a board member of several companies, is known for his passion, persistence, and persuasive leadership. With a year left to complete his Doctorate of Business Administration, he has already made a significant impact on the club.

“It is a great feeling to know that your hard work is appreciated by your board of directors and the president of the club,” Luai shared with Bahrain This Week, reflecting on the honour.

“It gives me a big responsibility to give more and dedicate more time to serve this great kingdom.”

- Advertisement -

His commitment to regular attendance is not just about being present; it’s about engagement and learning.

“The more you attend meetings, the more you meet people, members, and guests and learn from all of them,” he said.

“Attendance is the key to success in everything you do in life.”

Luai’s business acumen has greatly influenced his approach to the club’s projects. “Failing to plan is planning to fail,” he asserted, praising the club’s organisation and the leadership of President Khaled AlQoud. His diverse background as an architectural engineer and his experience in logistics have equipped him with a unique perspective that he brings to his role as a Rotarian.

Drawing from his Palestinian roots, Luai integrates the values of life, freedom, and mutual aid into his service.

“We believe in unity, in groups, in working as a team and never leaving a person behind,” he explained.

“These values resonate deeply with the Rotary’s mission, creating a harmonious blend of his heritage and the club’s ethos.”

Every moment with the Salmaniya Rotary is memorable for Luai, from helping families to supporting children and parents. “Service above self—that’s our motto,” he stated, a motto that has shaped his vision for the club’s future.

Looking ahead, Luai envisions innovative strategies to enhance the club’s impact both locally and internationally.

“We think and act as one team,” he said, emphasising the collective effort in planning and executing community service.

“It’s teamwork and service above self,” he concluded.

As a father to five—three girls and two boys—Luai’s journey is not just about his own achievements but also about setting an example of service and leadership for the next generation. His story is that of a leader who builds with both human and technological materials, forming an organisation that embodies lasting values and stands as a pillar of the community. Luai’s recognition as the Rotarian of the Year is not just an award; it’s a celebration of a life dedicated to service, leadership, and the betterment of society.