A Blueprint For Progress

Tamkeen’s “Skills Bahrain” initiative is set to revolutionise the kingdom’s workforce, with the launch of new sector skills reports for the manufacturing and energy sectors, marking a strategic leap in local skills development.

Developed in collaboration with sector representatives from both government and private entities, the project aims to create a robust skills-based environment that aligns with the dynamic needs of the labour market. The initiative is a critical step in bridging the gap between education and employment, offering a deep dive into the essential skills required now and in the years to come.

The initiative takes a proactive stance by evaluating the impact of technological advancements, such as digital technology and artificial intelligence, on future job roles. Furthermore, these reports include career pathway maps for the various professional roles within each sector, providing a unified reference point for stakeholders in those sectors.

“The dynamic nature of the labour market creates gaps between the skills available and the job requirements in different sectors,” said Tamkeen chief executive Maha Mofeez.

“Accordingly, Skills Bahrain’s reports will contribute, through its outputs, to addressing these gaps by providing information that supports career guidance for students and job seekers, which will contribute to enhancing the empowerment of national workforce, driving innovation, and raising the level of productivity in line with the economic goals of the kingdom towards achieving a diversified and sustainable economy.”

Skills Bahrain managing director emphasised the importance of this initiative in contributing to the readiness of the national workforce and guiding them towards the specialisations required by the labour market, which is done by analysing the labour market requirements in key economic sectors in the kingdom, in line with the economic recovery plan.

“We previously released two skills reports on the financial services and telecommunications sectors, and work is currently underway to prepare reports for other key sectors including healthcare, tourism and hospitality, transportation and logistics, education, retail, and real estate and construction, with these reports expected to be issued later this year.”



He noted that the reports highlight future trends in these sectors and the jobs required, as well as the necessary skills for career development. Some of these future trends revolve around Industry 4.0 technologies, digital automation, the use of artificial intelligence, and technological advancements in exploration and drilling operations within the sectors. Also, skills such as computer-aided design (CAD) and data analysis are among the required skills in these sectors. Some of the jobs needed in the energy sector include specialists in new fields such as metallurgical engineers and cybersecurity specialists, while the manufacturing sector requires roles like automation and robotics engineers and research and development scientists.

The findings of these reports will contribute to aligning educational and training programs with the requirements of the labour market. They will also contribute to the development and improvement of Tamkeen’s programmes to meet emerging skills needs, thus enhancing the productivity and competitiveness of the national workforce and making them the employee of choice. The reports are available on Tamkeen‘s website.