A Celebration Of Art

Bahrain Annual Fine Arts Exhibition opens with awards ceremony celebrating artistic excellence

The 51st Bahrain Annual Fine Arts Exhibition has officially opened at the Bahrain National Museum, with an awards ceremony highlighting the exceptional talent within the kingdom’s art community. The exhibition showcases a diverse collection of over 150 works by 67 artists, spanning various mediums including painting, installation, photography, and sculpture.

The prestigious Al Dana Award was presented jointly to Sayed Hassan Al Sari and Ali Karimi, recognising their outstanding artistic contributions. Ebrahim Al Ghanim received the Rashid Al Khalifa Art Foundation Award, while Zainab Al Sabba was awarded the Al Riwaq Art Space Award. The winners were selected by a distinguished panel of judges comprised of artists Ebrahim Busaad, Jaffar Aloraibi, and Camille Zakharia.

The exhibition was officially inaugurated by His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who attended on behalf of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman emphasised the significant advancements in Bahrain’s art sector, attributing this progress to the staunch support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. He highlighted the power of art to convey meaningful messages and bridge cultures, noting the kingdom’s wealth of creative talent, which continues to gain international recognition.

Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) president Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, expressed gratitude for the royal support of the kingdom’s cultural and artistic initiatives. He underscored the importance of the Bahrain Annual Fine Arts Exhibition in showcasing the vibrancy of Bahraini arts and culture to a wider audience. He also highlighted the exhibition’s long-standing history, dating back to 1972, and its vital role in establishing Bahrain as a prominent cultural destination in the region.

The 51st edition of the exhibition features a diverse range of artistic expressions, encompassing various schools, styles, and mediums. Visitors can explore drawings, video installations, photography, and sculptures, providing a comprehensive overview of contemporary art in Bahrain.

The exhibition remains open to the public until April 27 at the Bahrain National Museum, during official working hours, except on Tuesdays. The exhibition serves as a vital platform for local and international artists, art enthusiasts, and critics, promoting dialogue and appreciation for the arts. Several senior officials attended the event.