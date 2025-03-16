A Crown For Safety And Stability

His Majesty King Hamad Awarded Prince Nayef Award for Arab Security

Marking a historic moment for Arab security cooperation, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain was awarded the Prince Nayef Award for Arab Security (First Class) during the 42nd session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council in Tunis today. The prestigious accolade, granted to heads of state and governments for their pioneering contributions to security and peace, underscores King Hamad’s unwavering commitment to regional stability.

The session, held under the auspices of Tunisian President Kais Saied, brought together Arab interior ministers and delegates to discuss pressing security challenges and foster collaboration. President Saied, who welcomed the ministers at the presidential palace in Carthage, emphasised the critical role of such gatherings in strengthening joint Arab security efforts.

Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa led the kingdom’s delegation to the high-profile meeting. The session was chaired by Kuwait’s Defence Minister, Shaikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Salem Al Sabah, who assumed the presidency from Qatar’s Interior Minister, Shaikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The event commenced with speeches from key figures, including Saudi Arabia’s Interior Minister and the Arab Interior Ministers Council honorary president His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Council’s Secretary-General Dr Mohammed bin Ali Koman.

In his address, General Shaikh Rashid highlighted the transformative impact of digital and technological advancements on global security. He stressed the urgent need to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into security frameworks, proposing the creation of an Arab Expert Team on Information Technology Crimes to develop a guiding manual for AI applications in security programs.

The minister also unveiled two groundbreaking initiatives: an Arab strategy for public safety focused on training civilians and volunteers, and the expansion of AI-driven solutions in security operations. These proposals reflect a forward-thinking approach to addressing modern security challenges.

The council’s agenda covered a wide range of topics, including strategies to combat drug abuse, cybercrime, and civil protection plans. The discussions underscored the collective resolve of Arab nations to tackle evolving threats through innovation and cooperation.

On the sidelines of the summit, General Shaikh Rashid held bilateral meetings with counterparts from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, and Portugal’s Internal Affairs Minister, further cementing Bahrain’s role as a key player in regional and international security dialogues.

The awarding of the Prince Nayef Award to King Hamad marks a significant milestone in Bahrain’s contributions to Arab security. As the region navigates complex challenges, the Tunis summit serves as a testament to the power of unity and innovation in building a safer, more secure future for all.