A curated collection of elegant, modest fashion from Splash

- Advertisement -

With the holy month right around the corner, Splash launches an elegant and modest-focused collection to pay homage to the spirit of the festivities. Exuding opulence with the captivating charm of regional motifs, the collection is an amalgamation of trends coming together to present a wholesome line that takes care of festive day-to-night dressing.

- Advertisement -

An artistic expression of graceful, contemporary, fluid styles – the collection analogies dressing in this springtime Ramadan to the stages of a flower blooming. As faith and self-expression take center stage, fashion choices blossoms with resplendent colors, easy-to-wear layers, and modest silhouettes that are largely crafted from sustainably sourced BCI cotton, recycled polyester, sustainable viscose, and other eco-friendly materials.

Whilst the iftar edit for women is headlined with regency-era inspired silhouettes like floral dresses, sweeping hemlines, and delicate embellishments of lace and pearls, suhoor dressing seeks modernity by etching a neutral narrative with contemporary colors, textures, and patterns.

Tiered, wrapped, pleated, and kaftan-esque – the dresses are the focal point of the collection that celebrates 30 days of faith and modesty with elegance. Channeling the joyous, reflective mood of the season with soulful patterns, free-spirited aesthetics, and relaxed silhouettes, the most distinctive appeal of the line is the use of statement prints like ikat, paisley, and painterly foliage in new colors like citrus, emerald, pink and white.

Packed with summer-approved denim, activewear, and athleisure options— the collection also goes beyond the revelry of the season to include stylish options for workwear and day-to-day looks.

Matching the festive vibe and artistic charm of the women’s collection, the men’s Ramadan collection bustles with dopamine-inducing colors, soothing neutrals, and dessert-inspired palm tree prints with rustic details. From linen blends to embroidery shirts to printed tees and denim— the collection sets the tone for a fashionable Ramadan. The Splash Ramadan collection is available across the Middle East at Splash at Centrepoint stores located in City Centre Bahrain, Oasis Mall Juffair, Oasis Mall Riffa, Splash stores located at Marina Mall, Al Hayat Mall – Segaya and online at splashfashions.com