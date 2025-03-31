A Fresh Look for Your ID The Launch of the Revamped Bahrain’s National ID Card

Is your ID card about to expire or in need of a replacement? We are pleased to announce the launch of the newly redesigned and revamped Bahrain’s National ID card. This upgraded version is a significant leap forward in modernizing the national identification.

The new ID card comes with several key improvement features from design aspect, as well as security and quality aspects. The new ID Card look and feal is inspired by the ancient and modernized features that resembles the Kingdom’s rich history with over 3000 years. The recently launched ID card made from polycarbonate material, that makes it resistant to breaking, scratching, heat, and environmental factors, allowing it to last longer. The photo and data on ID card are laser-engraved, which makes the ID card even more secure. Being the 1st in GCC, Bahrain’s new ID card includes an integrated travel application, developed in collaboration with the Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA). This is in addition to many security features that have been embedded to the revamped ID card, which meet the latest and advanced international standards.

If your current card has expired and you need to obtain the new ID card, you can easily do it through the ID card services in the Kingdom of Bahrain’s National Portal bahrain.bh or at MyGov mobile App (Bahrain.bh/apps). The photo should be used for the ID card is similar to the Passport photo with white background, it should be taken within the last 6 months in color.

For more information on ID Card services and, you may visit ID Card Issuance and Renewal Services at National Portal at bahrain.bh. You can also submit inquiries via the National Suggestions and Complaints System, Tawasul, available at bahrain.bh/tawasul, or through the Tawasul app, which can be downloaded from the eGovernment Apps Store at bahrain.bh/apps. To stay updated on the latest news, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.