A Heart For Felines

- Advertisement -

Layla’s Lifelong Mission to Rescue Bahrain’s Abandoned Cats

An apartment in the heart of Bahrain belonging to Bahraini Layla Alkhabbaz is a sanctuary for 72 abandoned cats. For over 11 years, Layla has dedicated herself to rescuing and caring for these vulnerable animals, managing all vet visits, feeding, and cleaning on her own.

Despite her tireless efforts, her vet bills have mounted, and she urgently needs financial support to continue her lifesaving work. Donations will directly help cover these expenses, ensuring Layla can keep providing essential care and finding loving homes for these vulnerable animals.

In an exclusive interview with Bahrain This Week, Layla shared her story of appeal for supporting her full-time commitment, which stems from her deep compassion for these “poor souls,” as she lovingly calls them.

- Advertisement -

“Twelve years ago, I had my own cats, and like others, I was breeding,” said Layla.

“But every kitten that I sold made me cry, and I felt like what I was doing was very wrong. Then on I started spaying my cat, and I stopped breeding, and I decided to adopt and rescue cats from the street, which made me happy and life changed for the better.”

Layla’s journey began with this simple act of kindness, but it quickly grew into a mission. Over the years, she has rescued around 350 cats, many of whom have found loving homes, some even traveling as far as the UK. Her partnership with Clan McCat Scotland, a registered charity, has been instrumental in keeping detailed records and facilitating adoptions abroad. In 2022 alone, Layla sent 31 cats to the UK, and in 2023, that number rose to around 40.

Layla’s work is not just about rescuing cats; it’s about giving them a second chance at life. However, the financial burden of this noble cause is immense. Donations are crucial to cover the outstanding bills at Barri’s vet clinic in Bahrain, ensuring that Layla can continue her mission. Every contribution helps provide the necessary care and vaccinations, allowing these cats to be processed for adoption through Clan McCat.

“I’m an independent rescuer and don’t have ties with any organisation in Bahrain. I make use of social media to gather funds for necessities like food and litter and rely on donations for treatment of the animals I rescue. Other than that, I use Facebook pages like Bahrain stray cats in order to spread awareness and also facilitate adoptions.”

Layla’s vet bills have soared, and she urgently needs financial support to continue her lifesaving work. The costs for spaying, neutering, and travel vaccinations are significant, with vaccinations alone costing around BD29 per cat.

“I solely rely on public support for my rescue, and vets are not accepting cases until at least half the amount is paid off.”

Despite these challenges, Layla remains undeterred.

“For over 11 years, I have dedicated myself to rescuing cats. Sadly, some have passed away, but many have found loving homes,” she shares.

“My goal is rehoming more cats in the UK so I can get more space and a chance to help the hard cases that are really in need,” she added.

Her dedication is evident as she prepares three more cats for travel next week, hoping they too will find their forever homes.

“There are too many breeders abandoning animals and increasing supply of cats, especially long-haired ones, that are difficult to maintain,” pointed out Lyla, citing the many challenges that she faces in the country.

As an earnest advice to those who want to help with cat rescue efforts in Bahrain, Layla says, “Adopt, don’t buy. Neuter animals. Support local stray and rescue initiatives.”