A high-level Bahraini delegation Participates in WEF 2023

A high-level Bahraini delegation will arrive to the Swiss city Davos to participate in the annual World Economic Forum titled “Cooperation in a Fragmented World,” which will be held from the 16th until the 20th of January.

The delegation, led by H.E. Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, will shed light on Bahrain’s unique investment opportunities to global decision makers in various business sectors, with the aim of attracting more investments to the Kingdom to contribute to further job creation and boosting the economy.

The high-level delegation includes H.E. Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, H.E. Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Osool and Chairman of Bahrain Telecommunications Company B.S.C (Batelco), H.E. Khalid Humaidan, Chief Executive of the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB), H.E. Iain Lindsay OB OBE, Advisor to the Board at the EDB, Dr. Samer Al Jishi, Group President of BFG International, and Hala Al-Moayyed, Vice Chairman of the Board at Al-Moayyed International Group.

On this occasion, H.E. Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, commented: “We look forward to participating in the World Economic Forum which provides a platform to connect with key global economic decision-makers and promote investment opportunities in the Kingdom. It is also an opportunity to discuss the global trends in sustainability and investments practices in the midst of economic and geopolitical challenges.”

H.E. the Minister of Sustainable Development will be speaking in a panel titled “Formulating the Future: How Women Are Shaping Sustainability Across Sectors,” and she also will participate alongside H.E. the Minister of Industry and Commerce in a dinner dialogue about climate change in the Middle East. Meanwhile, H.E. Khalid Humaidan will participate in multiple discussion panels titled: “Developing New Realities: Redirected Focus in a Changing World,” “Bricks or Clicks: What Kind of Investment do Economies Need?”, “Sustainable and Digital FDI,” and “Busting Business Barriers.” In addition, the members of Bahrain’s delegation will have multiple strategic meetings and networking events on the sidelines of the forum to promote investment opportunities in Bahrain.