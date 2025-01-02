A Historic Swim

- Advertisement -

Saudi Swimmer Completes Challenging Swim from Al Khobar to Bahrain

Professional Saudi swimmer Mariam Saleh Bin Laden has successfully completed the arduous Khalid bin Hamad Swimming Challenge, swimming from Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, to Salman City in Bahrain in an impressive 11 hours, 25 minutes, and 47 seconds.

Bin Laden is renowned for her remarkable achievements in swimming. She is the first Arab woman to swim across the Red Sea to Egypt in October 2022, the first swimmer to cross Dubai Creek and swim 24 km in 2017, and the first Gulf woman to swim across the English Channel, covering 21 miles in August 2016. Her latest accomplishment adds to her growing list of pioneering feats in the sport.

Following her significant achievement, Bin Laden was received by the First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), President of the General Sports Authority (GSA), and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC), His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The meeting was also attended by GSA chief executive Dr Abdulrahman Askar, and BOC secretary general Faris Mustafa Al Kooheji.

- Advertisement -

HH Shaikh Khalid commended Bin Laden’s determination and perseverance in overcoming this challenging swim, describing it as a significant sporting accomplishment. He expressed pride in her continued success and wished her further progress in her athletic career.

During the meeting, His Highness awarded Bin Laden the Khalid bin Hamad Swimming Challenge Medal in recognition of her achievement. Bin Laden expressed her gratitude for the ongoing support from His Highness, which she said motivates her to continue taking on new challenges in the sport.

The inspiration for this challenge came from His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad’s own 2014 swimming feat, where he swam from Bahrain to Saudi Arabia, covering 42 km to raise funds for cancer patients. This act of dedication and philanthropy deeply inspired Bin Laden, driving her to undertake and complete this latest challenge.

Bin Laden continues to push boundaries and set records in the world of swimming. Her accomplishments not only highlight her personal tenacity and skill but also serve to inspire and motivate others. She has repeatedly demonstrated that with determination and perseverance, formidable challenges can be overcome.

Her success in the Khalid bin Hamad Swimming Challenge is a testament to her exceptional abilities and commitment to the sport. As she looks to the future, Bin Laden is expected to continue making waves in the world of competitive swimming, taking on new challenges and setting new benchmarks.

The Khalid bin Hamad Swimming Challenge has brought attention to the dedication and resilience required for such feats, and Bin Laden’s achievement stands as a proud moment for the region, showcasing the spirit of determination and excellence.