A Lasting Legacy

RYLA 2024 Celebrates 50 Youth Leaders

Fifty young leaders were celebrated at the conclusion of the inspiring Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) 2024, hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Bahrain. This year’s RYLA has left behind a legacy of empowered youth and impactful projects, serving as an inspiration for continued investment in youth leadership development. It underscores the importance of equipping these youngsters with the necessary skills and resources to tackle future challenges and build a brighter future for Bahrain.

The RYLA 2024 graduation ceremony held at the University of Technology Bahrain (UTB), with the support of the Capital Governorate, marked the culmination of a month-long journey of self-discovery, skill development, and impactful community service.

Guided by experienced Rotarian mentors and facilitated by Britus International School educators, RYLA participants, who are high school students, honed their leadership skills through interactive workshops on communication, team building, project management, and social responsibility. This equipped them to tackle real-world challenges through seven diverse community projects aligned with Rotary’s seven areas of focus. These projects addressed critical issues like environmental sustainability, education access, healthcare improvement, and social welfare, leaving a lasting positive impact on various communities across Bahrain.

“We are grateful for the unwavering support of our partners,” said RYLA Bahrain chair ‏Mohamed Al Haddad.

“Their support and commitment empowered these young minds to not only grow as leaders but also make meaningful contributions to our communities. We are confident they will continue to create positive change with their dedication and innovative ideas.”

The ceremony celebrated the hard work and dedication of the participants, showcasing their impactful projects and recognising performers with awards. It served as a testament to the power of collaboration between the Rotary Clubs, the Capital Governorate, event partners, sponsors like Qasim Mohamed Fakhroo & Sons and Spartan Fitness, and Al Sanabel Orphan Care Society in nurturing the next generation of leaders.

“Investing in our youth is investing in the future of Bahrain,” said Capital Governorate Information and Follow-up director Yusuf Lori.

“We are proud to support RYLA, a program that empowers young leaders to become active citizens and tackle real-world challenges. Their enthusiasm and talent inspire us all, and we look forward to witnessing their contributions in the years to come, alongside our valued partners.”

The Rotary Clubs of Manama, Salmaniya, and Seef Bahrain, the Rotaract Club of Bahrain and Muharraq, and the Interact Club of Britus were involved with RYLA Bahrain 2024.

