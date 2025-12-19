A Legacy in Every Drop

Muhammed P K’s Engineering Vision Secures Bahrain’s Water Lifeline

Muhammed P K has etched an indelible mark on Bahrain’s landscape through relentless hard work and unyielding perseverance. As Founder-Director of MI Technical Trading Company WLL (MIT), he leads as a pivotal figure in the Kingdom’s water sector, masterminding comprehensive solutions for water and wastewater treatment, water storage, solar thermal heating, specialized Mechanical-Electrical-Plumbing (MEP) products and services throughout Bahrain.

His journey commenced in 1993. Armed with a B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from Government Engineering College, Thrissur, Muhammed started at firms like Apollo Tyres before chasing bolder dreams in Mumbai, India’s bustling commercial nerve center. Over six transformative years, he sharpened his industrial sales prowess, business strategy, and acumen, laying the groundwork for ventures in the Middle East.

Pioneering in the Gulf

A pivotal job interview in the year 2000 took Muhammed P K to Bahrain, where he clinched a role trading environmental monitoring systems, water purification units, and testing instruments. This phase forged him in the crucible of GCC markets—UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain—spanning private trading firms to government sectors.

Muhammed navigated marketing, sales, and multicultural dealings with local peers, multinationals, and global suppliers. International training in the UK and Europe and expanded his horizons; he reciprocated by upskilling local engineers. His determined “never say die” spirit that is brushing off refusals secured landmark orders for Bahrain’s Royal Court, Bahrain Defence Force (BDF), ministries, and private entities. His cheerful, and empathetic demeanour cemented lifelong client bonds.

Venturing into government contracts, he conquered formidable challenges, drawing on hard-earned expertise. Bahrain had found its steadfast ally!

MIT Rises

Emboldened by Gulf successes, Muhammed leaped into entrepreneurship. In January 2008, he launched MIT (Middle East Innovative Technical Solutions) International in Dubai, extending to MIT International Trading Co WLL in Bahrain by December. Evolving from a versatile supplier to a water-treatment vanguard, this high-stakes dive relied on raw ambition alone without any familial safety net.

Transforming from employee to employer, he relished startup rigors, dismantling obstacles with daring zeal and courage. Those audacious years remain a badge of pride, and free of regret.

Dominance and Diversification

MIT methodically broadened its arsenal: water/wastewater systems, chemicals, storage innovations, PPR pipes, drainage solutions, solar heating, and niche applications like hospital dialysis and golf cart batteries. Muhammed’s credo, that resolute decisions summon global backing, propels the company forward. From all-encompassing providers, MIT ascended to trusted exclusive agents for premier manufacturers, earning reverence in business and supplier circles.

A full-spectrum solutions powerhouse, MIT serves households, hotels, farms, offices, hospitals, corporations, governments, and industries. Marking 17 years, it boasts 150+ Bahrain projects: over 500 GRP sectional water storage tanks, 200+ purification units, solar installations, and more. Standouts include dialysis water systems for a premier hospital via a Greek partner, Vehicle Wash Water Recycling approved by the Supreme Council of Environment, and enduring AMCs for industrial processes.

MIT commands power solutions too, as Bahrain’s exclusive Eternity battery distributor pioneering Carbon Nano Technology for forklifts, lifts, cleaning machines, and golf carts.

Global Partnerships

MIT’s strength lies in strategic alliances with 10 world-class partners, ensuring cutting-edge technology backed by MED approvals, WRAS/FM certifications, and global standards:

Aqua Gas (UAE)

COEP (India)

ESLI (PWG) (Turkey/Europe)

Eternity (UAE)

Kaltec (UAE)

Pure Aqua Inc. (USA)

Pipeco (Korea)

Temak (Greece)

Union Fiber Glass (UAE)

AWC (USA/Europe) – with MIT as the sole authorized distributor in Bahrain

Pre-qualified for Royal Court, BDF, Ministries of Health/Works/Housing, and University of Bahrain tenders, MIT revamps decades-old plants and equips homes with domestic RO systems.

Eminent Projects

MIT’s ingenuity dazzles in marquee projects. As prime contractor for Tubli’s dual RO plants, boasting 2000 m³/day for a groundbreaking water-filling station (build-operate model), it handles design, supply, installation, commissioning, storage, pumps, and purification. Completion targets March 2026.

Sustainability shines through Solar Water Heating Systems at the Ministry of Works’ Isa Town Social Center, blending eco-innovation with infrastructure. 2025 dazzled with exclusive products, approvals, pre-qualifications, and the Tubli EPC pact.

From humble beginnings to a leading force in Bahrain’s water sector, Muhammed P K embodies triumph. With unwavering zeal, MIT charts a bold future, fueling the Kingdom’s growth.