A LEGACY OF BONDS

Turkish Ambassador Esin Cakil reflects on her tenure in Bahrain

By Raji Unnikrishnan

As her term as the Turkish Ambassador to Bahrain concludes, Esin Cakil reflected on the significant achievements and cherished experiences that marked her diplomatic journey. In an exclusive interview with Bahrain This Week, she shared her insights, highlighting the enduring bond between Türkiye and Bahrain and her personal growth during her time in the kingdom.

During her tenure, Ambassador Cakil has been in constant dialogue with Bahraini authorities and various segments of society. She expressed deep appreciation for the warm hospitality and support she received from Bahraini leadership, institutions, and people.

“One of my biggest achievements in Bahrain has been fostering continuous dialogue with the Bahraini community. I had the chance to get to know the Bahraini people closely and understand their mindset. Their tolerance and kindness, and how they live together in harmony, have been truly inspiring,” she said.

The envoy identified three key achievements during her time in Bahrain. Firstly, she noted the increase in the number of flights between Bahrain and Türkiye, reflecting the growing interest of Bahrainis in Türkiye. Secondly, she emphasised efforts to promote the Turkish language in Bahrain, enhancing cultural connections. Lastly, she highlighted the significant strengthening of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Reflecting on the evolution of Türkiye-Bahrain relations, Ambassador Cakil described them as deep-rooted and multifaceted.

“Türkiye and Bahrain are bound by historical, cultural, religious, and socio-economic ties. Our bilateral relations continue to thrive at an excellent level in all areas,” she remarked.

She noted the Golden Jubilee of Turkish-Bahraini diplomatic ties in 2023, a milestone that coincided with the centennial of the Republic of Türkiye. Although celebrations were subdued due to the earthquake disaster in Türkiye, the solidarity shown by Bahrain further strengthened the bond between the two nations.

The diplomat shared memorable moments from her time in Bahrain, including participating in Ramadan Majlis gatherings and Diwali celebrations, which she said, allowed her to engage closely with the Bahraini community. These experiences, she noted, were highlights of her tenure and showcased the cultural richness of Bahrain.

Looking ahead, Ambassador Cakil is eager to continue her diplomatic journey, although her next assignment is yet to be determined.

“No matter what position I take on from now on, I will continue to work very hard to improve Türkiye-Bahrain relations,” she affirmed.

Her experience in Bahrain has also influenced her approach to diplomacy.

“The most important factor in diplomacy is to keep the dialogue channels open with all counterparts,” she said, reflecting on the lessons learned during her time in Bahrain.

On a personal note, Ambassador Cakil shared that her entire family has grown fond of Bahrain.

“Bahrain will always have a special place in our lives. My husband, who started his first abroad duty in the Gulf region, developed a deep love for the area, especially Bahrain. My son graduated from St Christopher’s School, one of the best schools in the world, and he actively participated in events promoting Turkish culture and language,” she shared.

Cultural exchanges and collaborations between Türkiye and Bahrain have also left a lasting impact. The ambassador mentioned the youth exchange programs facilitated over the past three years, as well as the Turkish language courses provided by the Yunus Emre Institute at the University of Bahrain.

“These initiatives have fostered a deeper understanding and appreciation of Turkish culture among young Bahrainis,” she noted.

As she bids farewell to Bahrain, Ambassador Cakil expressed her heartfelt sentiments for the people of Bahrain.

“From the very beginning of my tenure, I saw Bahrain as my second home. It has been a pleasure to experience the affection of the Bahraini people for Türkiye and the Turkish people. I will always remember this beautiful country and my sisters and brothers. Maesselame until we meet again,” she concluded.

Through her dedicated efforts, Ambassador Cakil has significantly strengthened the ties between Türkiye and Bahrain, leaving a legacy of enhanced diplomatic relations and cultural understanding.