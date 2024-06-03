A New Era Of Diplomacy

- Advertisement -

Bahrain and China Forge a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Heralding a new chapter in diplomatic relations, Bahrain and China have officially established a comprehensive strategic partnership. This significant development comes as His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa concluded his state visit to Beijing, a trip made at the gracious invitation of President Xi Jinping.

The partnership, announced in a joint statement, marks the culmination of 35 years of diplomatic ties that began on April 18, 1989. Over the decades, Bahrain and China have cultivated a relationship characterized by mutual respect, equality, and growing political trust. The two nations have seen their cooperation flourish across a diverse range of fields, from economic ventures to cultural exchanges.

As they celebrate the 35th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, both countries have expressed satisfaction with the strides they have made. The new strategic partnership is poised to enhance collaboration in all sectors, promising to bring about mutual benefits for the people of both nations.

The joint statement underscores a mutual commitment to supporting each other on core issues. China has reiterated its support for Bahrain’s sovereignty, security, and stability, firmly rejecting any external interference in Bahrain’s internal affairs. In a reciprocal gesture, Bahrain has reaffirmed its adherence to the One-China policy, backing China’s efforts to maintain its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Bahrain has also lauded President Xi Jinping’s visionary initiatives aimed at nurturing global development, security, and cultural exchange. China, in turn, has welcomed Bahrain’s participation in these initiatives and has expressed its readiness to collaborate further.

The two countries have pledged to uphold true multilateralism, support the United Nations-centred international system, and contribute to a multipolar world and inclusive economic globalisation. They are united in their vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

To deepen political trust, Bahrain and China have agreed to enhance communication at all levels, including between government and parliamentary bodies. They will continue their cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, expanding collaboration in various sectors such as infrastructure, economy, trade, investment, and technology, among others.

China has congratulated Bahrain on the successful hosting of the 33rd Arab League Summit and has recognised Bahrain’s proactive role in promoting peace in the Middle East through its initiative to host an international peace conference.

Both nations have also committed to the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, ensuring the implementation of the outcomes of the first China-Arab States Summit and preparing for the second summit in 2026.

The leaders have emphasised the importance of the outcomes of the first China-GCC Summit, working towards a China-GCC free trade agreement, and maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East and the Gulf. They advocate for resolving disputes through dialogue and consultation, promoting positive neighbourliness, and enhancing regional communication and coordination.

This comprehensive strategic partnership between Bahrain and China stands as a testament to their enduring friendship and shared commitment to a peaceful, prosperous future.

Several memoranda of understanding (MoU) were signed during the historic visit.

Bahrain Polytechnic has signed a strategic deal with Peking University, one of the world’s oldest educational institutions. Education Minister Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma noted that the cooperation would positively contribute to enriching Bahrain Polytechnic’s development and enhancing its position as a regional centre for technical and vocational education.

An agreement was signed on healthcare cooperation between the Health Ministry and the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China. Health Minister Dr Jaleela Al Sayyed emphasised the importance of international cooperation in enhancing innovation and transferring modern technologies in the healthcare sector. The minister noted that the signed MoU focuses on expanding cooperation, especially in facilitating collaboration to enhance the healthcare system, health policies, public health, preventive medicines, medical services, primary healthcare, and joint health research. Furthermore, the MoU includes sharing expertise with hospitals and research centres, exchanging visits of experts and specialists through training programmes, organising study visits for healthcare workers, as well as exchanging invitations to attend conferences, seminars, exhibitions, and organising joint health events.

The Bahrain News Agency (BNA) and Xinhua News Agency of the People’s Republic of China inked a deal, which was welcomed by Information Minister Dr Ramzan Al Noaimi who stated that the agreement came within the framework of the long-standing friendship and cooperation between Bahrain and China, reflecting the commitment to strengthening bilateral relations in various fields.

Another MoU was signed on space cooperation between Bahrain’s National Space Science Authority (NSSA) and the China National Space Administration. NSSA chief executive Dr Mohammed Al Aseeri emphasised the importance of building partnerships and collaborating with leading global space exploration institutions. The MoU covers joint initiatives in lunar and space exploration, satellite development and launches, remote sensing, tracking and control, and ground systems for satellite data reception, as well as other related fields. This collaboration aims to support the advancement, growth, and sustainability of this vital sector.

Also, an agreement was signed between the National Communication Centre (NCC) and China Media Group, which aims to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise in the communication sector. NCC chief executive Ahmed Al Araifi highlighted that this agreement reflects the strong ties between Bahrain and China across various fields.