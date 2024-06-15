A Pioneering Sustainable Energy Plan

- Advertisement -

Bahrain is charting a new course in its energy policy with a sustainable energy transformation plan, as announced by Electricity and Water Affairs Minister Yasser bin Ibrahim Humaidan. The plan, which focuses on harnessing renewable energy sources to slash carbon emissions, was unveiled during Bahrain’s participation at the Third High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” 2018–2028.

The conference, hosted by Tajikistan in collaboration with the United Nations, took place from June 10 to June 13 in Dushanbe. Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan, opened the conference, emphasising the critical importance of international collaboration to secure the long-term sustainability of water resources.

Mr Humaidan, at the helm of Bahrain’s delegation, reiterated the kingdom’s commitment to the conference’s goals and stressed the imperative of global collective action to ensure sustainable water resource management for present and future generations.

In line with Bahrain’s national ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, the minister highlighted the kingdom’s initiatives that incorporate advanced technological solutions for sustainable water management. He announced that Bahrain has embarked on implementing a sustainable energy transformation plan, pivoting towards renewable energy investments to mitigate carbon emissions.

The establishment of the Water Resources Council (WRC) is a testament to Bahrain’s proactive approach to developing legislation aimed at safeguarding water resources. The minister noted ongoing efforts to formulate comprehensive policies for the water sector, including the drafting of laws to endorse best practices in water desalination, fulfill developmental objectives, and ensure a resilient water supply.

Bahrain’s adherence to the highest international standards in water provision has been achieved through strategic water desalination and efficient resource management, effectively catering to the increasing water demands spurred by rapid population and economic growth.

Mr Humaidan underscored Bahrain’s implementation of extensive energy efficiency measures within its desalination and water sectors, reinforcing the Kingdom’s environmental commitments. The sustainable management strategy for groundwater focuses on the optimal utilisation of non-renewable resources, preserving both water levels and quality.

The minister also highlighted the critical role of renewable energy integration into water transmission and distribution systems, marking a significant step in Bahrain’s sustainable journey.

The conference’s overarching mission is to advance the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development,” improve the integrated management of water resources, and bolster the achievement of sustainable development goals, especially those related to water.

Furthermore, the conference seeks to rally the concerted efforts of governments, UN bodies, international organisations, and NGOs to execute the Decade’s action plan and attain global water-related objectives. Bahrain’s active engagement and forward-thinking strategies at the conference signal its dedication to leading the charge in the global pursuit of sustainability and environmental conservation.