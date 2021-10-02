A project with Alosra Supermarkets and UFC GYM Bahrain Capital Governorate launches plastic waste recycling device at Al Raya Mall

Listen to this article now

Sheikh Hisham bin Abdul Rahman Al Khalifa, Governor of the Capital Governorate and Mr Yusuf Lori, Director of Information and Follow-up Department in the Governorate, inaugurated the machine for recycling plastic bottles and cans in Al Raya Shopping Centre in Al-Fatteh with the presence of the General Director of Alosra Supermarkets – Mr Jaafar Al-Asfour and Ms Eman Allawi – Director of Marketing in Alosra Supermarkets, Al Raya Shopping Centre Management team – Mr Anthony Poulose, General Manager of UFC GYM Bahrain – Warren Van Der Mesch and Project Coordinated by Dawn Caparas.

As part of the Governorate’s commitment to maintaining the environment under the “Manama Healthy City” program, Mr Yusuf Lori emphasized the desire of the Capital Governorate to adopt projects and initiatives that do so. Under the directives of His Excellency, the Governor of the Capital, to encourage all initiatives that preserve the environment and help recycle various plastic and can waste to support Environment protection projects and waste recycling to achieve sustainable development.

The Director-General of Al Osra Markets, Mr Jaafar Al Asfoor, stated that the initiative aims to enhance society’s awareness of the importance of recycling waste to reduce negative effects on the environment and human health. To encourage the community to use the device, users are rewarded with points for each plastic bottle or can they place inside the device, and they can then claim products from Alosra Supermarkets and discounts on UFC GYM Bahrain membership fees.

Al Asfour praised the efforts of the Capital Governorate in supporting efforts to preserve the environment by launching several pioneering initiatives such as the “Manama is a healthy city” program, promoting Alosra Supermarket’s commitment to supporting environmental and development initiatives and programs.

Mr Anthony Poulose stresses the Al Raya Mall’s enthusiasm at being a part of this effort with Alosra Supermarket and UFC Gym and is very grateful for the Governorate’s continuing support for programs like these that help make Manama a healthy city. He encourages all shoppers as well as the community within the area to participate in this initiative.