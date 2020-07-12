Sunday, July 12, 2020
EWA Services

A single mobile app for your Electricity & Water (EWA) services

Hand-in-hand with the Information & eGovernment Authority, the Electricity & Water Authority (EWA) provides its services to cater to public’s regular needs making demanded services more accessible online via the national portal or mobile application.

With the summer season knocking on our doors consumption of electricity will indeed increase due to the hot rising temperatures leaving household families unaware of their exact monthly electricity and water consumptions that could bounce out with surprises. With the jointly provided “Electricity & Water Services” mobile app available on both Android and iOS platforms via the eGovernment Apps Store at bahrain.bh/apps enables users to view their monthly bills and payments history showcasing amounts paid previously noting their consumption.

The app also benefits users with numerous receive notifications for outstanding bills, submit meter readings, report high consumptions, update contact details together with the Go eBill feature which enables users to subscribe with eBilling to receive bills via email.

Users should also take advantage of the ‘Act Now’ feature in the app, especially in the summer, which brings users additional services like the ‘Benchmark Comparison’ allowing them to compare their own consumptions with the public’s average consumption in Bahrain by entering their EWA account and number of household members in their residence. Other services include the ‘Benchmark Calculator’ and the all-improved ‘Submit Meter Reading’ that facilitates customers to submit the reading for electricity and water meters of any account without the need for the eKey login.

Moreover, the national portal bahrain.bh includes ‘Request for Electricity & Water Service Disconnection’ that joined the bundle of diversified services to enable users to submit requests of service disconnection of electricity and water for active accounts to avoid being billed on establishments that are not of use.

For any suggestions or enquiries on the app, please contact us via the National Suggestions & Complaints System Tawasul at bahrain.bh/tawasul or call 80008001.

You may follow the iGA official social media accounts (@iGAbahrain) to learn more about the latest news and services.

