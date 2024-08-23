A Taste of Diplomacy

- Advertisement -

Chef Ouita Michel’s Culinary Voyage in Bahrain

Celebrity Chef Ouita Michel concluded her culinary journey to Bahrain and returned home with cherished memories of rich date molasses and that of the vibrant central market.

As the global culinary ambassador appointed by the US State Department to the American Culinary Corps, a partnership with the James Beard Foundation, Chef Michel visited Bahrain in collaboration with the Youth Affairs Ministry. During her week-long stay, she conducted culinary workshops for aspiring young chefs at the ministry’s Youth City initiative.

In an exclusive interview with Bahrain This Week, Chef Michel discussed her vision of food diplomacy and its role in fostering cultural connections. She commended the enthusiastic young Bahraini chefs she mentored and stressed the importance of sustainable cooking practices.

“I love the people here; everyone I’ve met has been extremely friendly. Bahrain is beautiful, and the food is absolutely delicious,” she said.

“I’ve been trying to experience as much Bahraini cuisine as possible to understand what makes it so unique,” she noted, adding that she loved the lamb tikka with black lemon, and machboos, which she tasted during her stay. She was also highly impressed at the Manama Central Market.

A native of Lexington, Kentucky, Chef Michel, who owns the Holly Hill Inn, spoke about the value of family recipes passed down through generations and advocated for healthy eating.

“One reason I became a chef is because of my mother and grandmother, who were both wonderful cooks. I want to protect and pass on these culinary traditions to the younger generation. Sometimes, young people learn about food outside the home, but it’s important to preserve family recipes and techniques. In US, I worry that young people rely too much on restaurant food and miss out on home food. Many of my recipes come from my family, and I hope to inspire others to keep these traditions alive.”

She also warned that an overreliance on fast food could threaten Bahrain’s rich food culture.

“It worries me to see restaurants for daily eating. I don’t think it’s good nutritionally and definitely not good for the environment due to the amount of waste we generate, especially in fast-food restaurants—the amount of paper and plastic—over time it can be impactful on the environment. It’s also important for our well-being that we eat together at home. I don’t want to judge anyone because everyone has a different lifestyle. Even though I own eight restaurants and want people to dine out, we also need to ensure we’re consuming enough vegetables and fruits, which aren’t always prominent on restaurant menus.”

The chef pointed out that family gatherings, even if not daily, are essential for expressing care and maintaining bonds. She reflected on her sessions with the young chefs in Bahrain, where they together engaged in recipes like that of slow-cooked Oregon tomatoes, the South Carolina’s red rice that is almost like the machbooz, the true Kentucky fried chicken, and more. However, the date molasses bars remained her favourite.

An alumnus of the University of Kentucky and the Culinary Institute of America (CIA), the chef, as an undergrad, has won the national debate championship and later graduated as valedictorian from the CIA’s Hyde Park, NY campus, where she met her husband, Chris. She has been nominated eight times for the James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef Southeast award and twice for Outstanding Restaurateur. She is also an alumna of the James Beard Chefs Boot Camp for Policy and Change, which aims to transform global food systems.

“When I was younger, I was very competitive. I was only the second woman to win the national debate tournament, and I thought I would become a lawyer. My parents also expected me to pursue law. However, I fell in love with cooking. Initially, I just wanted to explore cooking in restaurants after college, without any real intention of becoming a chef. But I fell in love with the people I worked with in the kitchen.”

Chef Michel is a founding and current board member of FoodChain, a nonprofit in Lexington, KY, focused on improving community access to fresh food through education and sustainable practices. She also serves on the board of The Hindman Settlement School, addressing literacy, food insecurity, and arts access in Central Appalachia. Additionally, she is a member of the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence and an elder at Midway Christian Church.

In 2020, Chef Michel was inducted into both the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame and the Junior Achievement Bluegrass Business Hall of Fame. She has received several awards, including the Fayette Alliance Agricultural Excellence Award, the Midway University Spotlight Award, and the Bluegrass Tomorrow Josephine Abercrombie Award for her efforts to improve the quality of life in the Bluegrass region.

“We entered the food business not as businesspeople but as passionate individuals. I believe there’s a difference between the food business and the restaurant business. We strive to use local ingredients whenever possible to support our agricultural community and create sustainable businesses, both economically and environmentally. I hope to inspire students who want to start their own businesses, whether in baking or other areas.”

In 2021, Chef Michel published her first cookbook, Just A Few Miles South: Timeless Recipes from Our Favorite Places.

“If we lose our food culture and it all becomes fast food and artisan burgers, we’ve destroyed a part of our heritage forever. That’s a tragedy. That’s what my book is about. It includes stories of different recipes and the places they come from.”

Her final message to aspiring chefs was to follow their passion and keep culinary traditions alive.

“I feel that Bahrain is very similar to Kentucky. In Kentucky, the place and landscape are very important to us, and that’s true here as well. Bahrain isn’t just a country; it’s a specific place with its own cultural identity. Protecting these cultural aspects as we develop is crucial because they are central to who we are. After 35 years, the only thing that I can say is that I persisted through every obstacle and don’t let things stop you from achieving your dreams. Instead, build a plan and pursue the plan.”

Chef Michel lives with her husband and their daughter Willa in a 200-year-old cabin beside the Holly Hill Inn. Having been at the stove for over 35 years, Chef Michel’s next project, now underway, is launching a new generation of chefs and other culinary professionals to continue and share her legacy of love for Kentucky food and farmers.