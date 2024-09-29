A Vision For Global Unity

- Advertisement -

Prince Salman’s Speech at the UN

In a powerful address at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, called for unity and reform, resonating deeply with the global audience.

HRH began by congratulating the newly elected President of the General Assembly and expressing appreciation for the tireless efforts of the Secretary-General in advancing the UN’s noble objectives worldwide. Reflecting on the historical context, he reminded the assembly of the devastating war that engulfed humanity eight decades ago, leading to the creation of the UN.

“The UN was established as a pillar of stability, a vital institution to prevent unspeakable atrocities from ever happening again,” he stated.

Highlighting the enduring spirit of the UN, he noted the significant participation of world leaders in this year’s General Assembly.

“Nineteen years ago, I stood here addressing the pressing challenges of poverty, famine, deadly diseases, civil wars, and weapons of mass destruction. These challenges persist and have intensified,” he observed.

He emphasised the need for the UN to evolve in response to these evolving threats and challenges.

“We support calls for reform to ensure the UN reflects current geopolitical realities and continues its global mandate effectively,” he asserted. This holistic, consensus-driven reform should encompass all decision-making bodies, including the UN Security Council.

HRH urged a commitment to peace as the foundation for collective prosperity and enduring hope. “The peace dividend post-Cold War is a distant memory. We must build on peace, as it is far easier to destroy than to build,” he cautioned.

Addressing contemporary issues, he criticised governments for disregarding the established rules-based order in favour of self-interest, brinksmanship, and the use of questionably legal force. The rise of radicalism, extremism, and rogue non-state actors further complicates the global landscape.

“In Gaza, we see Palestinians living through an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, with over 40,000 people killed, many of them women and children. The protection of innocent life is enshrined in international law and a moral and religious responsibility. It is clear that what is required is the implementation of an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and the adoption of an irrevocable path to the creation of a viable, independent Palestinian state; and it must happen now! This will achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace, deliver security and prosperity to all nations in our region, and prevent the spread of a wider regional conflict.”

He also highlighted the ongoing suffering in Ukraine and rising tensions in the South China Sea, stressing that these conflicts undermine growth, stifle opportunity, and endanger future generations.

“The tolls of these conflicts are borne by humanity—by families, by communities, and by our future generations.”

Further, HRH praised Bahrain’s commitment to pluralism and multiculturalism, highlighting the launch of the King Hamad Award for Peaceful Coexistence. He called for an international peace conference on the Middle East, urging nations to join this initiative to achieve a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the region. “Diplomacy and dialogue must prevail. Indiscriminate violence, conflict, and fragmentation will only drive us further from this noble goal,” he stated.

HRH emphasised Bahrain’s focus on national development, ensuring citizens are equipped with skills for prosperity and growth.

“We prioritised the issues that unite us all: housing, healthcare, education, and delivering jobs and prosperity. We focused our government ministries and agencies on a set of priorities, reached out to the private sector and civil society, and wove together a spirit of one team focused on delivering those programmes,” he explained.

Concluding, he highlighted the interconnected nature of global challenges, from unsustainable development to the impacts of COVID-19.

“These crises must not be treated in isolation; they are interconnected and represent a systemic threat to humanity. It is imperative that like-minded countries come together to effectively address today’s significant challenges and deliver on the ambitious commitments set by the UN SDGs and the recently adopted Pact for the Future,” he urged.

HRH called for system-wide reform encompassing pivotal multilateral organisations such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Health Organisation, as well as the UN.

“The international rules-based order is not sustained by hopes or dreams; it is the product of robust international institutions and security constructs that are fit for purpose,” he asserted.

“As a member state of the UN, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League, and the GCC, the Kingdom of Bahrain has always been committed to the path of multilateralism. We hold firmly the belief that working alongside allies and in accordance with the rules of international law is the surest way of guaranteeing our long-term prosperity,” he added.

HRH highlighted the historic Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA) between Bahrain and the US, designed as a multilateral framework to deliver stability and prosperity.

“It is a model for how nations can promote an inclusive vision grounded in mutual respect and shared goals,” he noted.

He also called for an international treaty governing the development of artificial intelligence to ensure these technologies contribute to peace rather than exacerbate conflicts.

“Through meaningful international collaboration, we can harness the transformative potential of technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to advance shared goals of global development, peace, and prosperity,” he said.

“The Kingdom of Bahrain believes that engaging in wide-ranging partnerships will be crucial to advancing the cause of multilateralism and ensuring that cooperation becomes the cornerstone of our collective security frameworks. Through such agreements, we are confident that the Middle East, and the global community, can build a future rooted in peace, economic growth, and a rules-based international order that benefits all people,” he noted.

“The challenges we face today are not insurmountable if we act with a collective will and the determination to define a revitalised international architecture built on shared values and a renewed commitment to multilateralism that prioritises the well-being of all nations. Some issues are just too important not to rise above our differences,” HRH emphasised.

“Let us together reaffirm our shared responsibility to uphold and protect human dignity and ensure that the international order remains a force for good. We owe this to future generations, to the values we cherish, and to the world we seek to protect. Learning to live together is indeed the noblest of endeavours,” he concluded.