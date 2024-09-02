A Win For Bahrain

- Advertisement -

Mumtalak’s Team McLaren Shines at Dutch GP

In a stunning display of speed and precision, McLaren Racing, owned by Bahrain’s Mumtalakat Holding Company, secured a resounding victory at the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix 2024. His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, was in attendance to witness this momentous achievement.

Accompanied by Finance and National Economy Minister and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mumtalakat Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, HRH Prince Salman extended heartfelt congratulations to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, recognising the significance of this victory as a milestone for the Kingdom.

“This success underscores Bahrain’s prominence on the global sports stage,” he remarked, attributing the achievement to the visionary leadership of His Majesty and the kingdom’s aspirations for growth and development.

In his commendation of the McLaren team, the Crown Prince praised their outstanding performance as they were crowned champions of the Dutch Grand Prix. He expressed pride in Bahrain’s ongoing achievements in motorsports, noting that such victories solidify the Kingdom’s position in international sports.

Looking ahead, the McLaren team is set to compete on the Monza Circuit for the Italian Grand Prix today, September 1. A win at this race would mark a second consecutive landmark achievement for Bahrain, further enhancing the kingdom’s reputation in the world of motorsports.