A WOMAN OF VISION AND ENTERPRISE

Celebrating Republic Day with HARSHA SREEHARI, Founder, WEBME.

In this special edition marking the 75th Indian Republic Day, we present an exclusive interview with Harsha Sreehari, the visionary founder of Webme, a Bahrain-based web and software development company that provides multiple services of superior quality and is committed to innovation and customer satisfaction. Join us as we engage in conversation with Harsha about her inspiring journey, entrepreneurial insights, and unique perspective on the significance of this special day.

Question: As an Indian business owner in Bahrain, how do you celebrate Indian Republic Day while being away from your home country?

Answer: As an Indian living away from home, celebrating Republic Day is always an emotional experience for me. I cherish being part of the vibrant Indian community here. Since 2019, attending the flag hoisting ceremony at the embassy complex in Seef district has become a special tradition.

Bahrain’s pleasant January weather adds to the joy of the ceremony. It’s not just about raising the flag; it’s a powerful reminder of our identity and the strong connections we share with our homeland. This ceremony brings us together, creating a sense of unity and patriotism. Being surrounded by fellow Indians and witnessing the tricolor flag unfurl creates an atmosphere that feels like we’re right in the heart of India, making the celebration of Republic Day truly special.

This wonderful experience fills us with pride and a deep sense of belonging.

Q: What inspired you to start your business in Bahrain, and how do you incorporate elements of Indian culture into your work?

A: Seven years ago, I was employed in the IT department of a group of companies, where I had the opportunity to attend a conference. During this event, I had a conversation with a woman seated next to me who shared her personal story about how an IT project affected her family’s health. Her husband, a management-level professional, worked for a medical company that planned to develop a website and software. They outsourced the project to a company outside Bahrain, but it didn’t work well due to cultural understanding, remote timing, and quality issues. Handling the project remotely, the stress of ensuring quality and meeting deadlines took a toll on his health, affecting both his well-being and family life.

It was during this encounter that I recognised a gap in the market for quality local services with a dedicated team. As an IT manager, I drew inspiration from successful business leaders, particularly those who exhibited passion and talent in Bahrain. Supported by my life partner Sreehari, we took the bold step of starting our own business, WebMe WLL, with my husband contributing the initial funds.

With an engineering background and 12 years of experience in the IT industry, I now lead a dynamic team that provides innovative IT and branding solutions to corporate clients. Our motto is “stress-free IT solutions”. Our journey stems from identifying a need for reliable, local services that prioritize quality and dedication, and we remain committed to delivering excellence in every aspect of our work.

Our journey is driven by the sincerity and commitment rooted in our Indian culture. I believe this cultural foundation has been our guiding light, helping us, as Indians, to succeed in the Middle East and as migrants in European countries. Our values play a crucial role in providing dedicated services to our clients, and we always bring elements of our rich Indian culture into our work.

Q: In what ways do you see the cultural exchange between India and Bahrain influencing the business landscape in the region?

Bahraini people, in general, are incredibly welcoming and open to accepting talent. They care more about your dedication and the quality of your work than where you are from. Over the years, the strong connection between Indians and Bahrainis has been built on the Indian community’s hard work and commitment.

The cultural exchange between India and Bahrain has been great for our business. It has helped us connect with corporate clients of diverse nationalities thanks to events that promote cultural exchange. In our team, everyone brings their unique skills and expertise, creating a knowledge-sharing environment that benefits our clients. This sharing not only improves our services but also makes our clients happier. It’s like a give-and-take that makes our business relationships stronger and more valuable.

Q: How do you envision the future of Indian businesses in Bahrain, and what role do you see them playing in the local economy?

A: Bahrain is a favourable destination for businesses due to its zero corporate taxes, making it attractive even though it is geographically small. Tamkeen plays a big part in helping businesses, making it even more appealing for entrepreneurs. A trend is in the market where companies set up their main offices in Bahrain to provide services to Saudi Arabia. This is possible because Bahrain is in a good location and the business conditions are favorable.

While Bahrain’s hospitality sector traditionally relies on visitors from Saudi Arabia, the expanding tourism industry in Saudi Arabia could potentially impact Bahrain’s tourism revenue. But Bahrain is good at adapting to changes, so they’re likely to find new ways to grow and make tourism sustainable. The world is all about change, and the world is all about innovation. If you, as a leader, are ready to embrace change, success is yours.

Bahrain has a young and talented population. Businesses can benefit a lot by using the skills of these young people. By doing this, companies can not only improve how they work but also create jobs, which helps the local economy.

Q: On this special occasion, what message would you like to convey to the Indian community and your fellow entrepreneurs in Bahrain?

A: On this special occasion, I want to send warm wishes to the Indian community in Bahrain. Our vibrant culture, resilience, and contributions make Bahrain richer and more united.

Sharing my experience, I would say that trust and commitment are key to successful ventures. Work hard, use smart strategies, stay connected to your business mindset, watch for market changes, and be ready to adapt quickly. This will help your business grow and last in the changing landscape.

The future of businesses cannot ignore technology. Embrace it, work with tech experts, and use innovative solutions to move your business forward.

I wish everyone a joyful and prosperous celebration!

(Harsha hails from Kannur, Kerala and has been living in Bahrain since 2015. She is married to Sreehari and is mother to 12-year-old Kishan.)