Abu Dhabi: the new ‘DC Superhero Season’ is announced this June

Abu Dhabi has just announced the return of ‘DC Super Hero Season’, themed under ‘Every Hero Has A Home’ and running until September 3. Guests and families are invited to experience a world of DC Super Hero inspired entertainment featuring a brand-new live show, exciting fight sequences and beloved DC Super Heroes Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman who will be delighting young-spirited fans with their heroic activations this summer.

The Park will be decked out in a special theming in celebration of the Season, offering little ones and their families the chance to take picture-perfect moments with their favorite DC Super Heroes. Inside the Park, guests will be able to see the Bugs Bunny statue sporting Superman’s iconic cape, along with DC Super Hero decorations and overlays garnishing the entrance and rotunda pillars.

Inside the Warner Bros. Plaza, guests will be met with an all-new Plaza Stage show featuring the Justice League Heroes, which is scheduled to run three times daily throughout the Season. Guests will be transported into a realm of entertainment where they will get to watch the Justice League flexing their powers and protecting the land of Metropolis from the sinister acts of DC’s most-wanted Super Villains.

This year, Metropolis – the City of Tomorrow – will be featuring an unbeatable lineup of DC Super Heroes as part of the Justice League, including Superman, Aquaman, Mera, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, The Flash, and more! Guests can also engage in a captivating Metropolis parade, interacting and meeting their childhood Heroes for an unforgettable experience inside the Park. Alternatively, DC fans can head to the front of the Hall of Justice to take pictures with The Justice League as they stand side by side with DC’s finest ready to protect and serve. Those who are eager to embrace their inner DC Super Hero can join the immersive experience of ‘Green Lanterns in Training’, an interactive program that reveals the secrets and skills required to become worthy of the Justice League and to keep the streets of Metropolis out of harm’s way. Additionally, little ones will enjoy a mosaic building activity to make the most out of their entertaining visit to the Park.

At Cartoon Junction, little ones are in for a unique experience with the return of the Super Looney Dance Party, starring Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the rest of the Looney Tunes dressed to impress in their DC Super Hero attire for a whimsical visit and some wacky Looney moments at every corner.

Over at Gotham City, guests can come face-to-face with Batman and Robin and enjoy an exclusive meet and greet with both DC Super Heroes for a fantastic time with friends.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi presents an extraordinary occasion for all DC Super Heroes to come together and celebrate. The DC Super Hero Season promises a multitude of fun, entertainment, activities, limited time offers and exclusive meals for every Super Hero to experience. Don’t miss out on this special Season!

For more details about the new DC Super Hero Season and to secure your tickets, visit www.wbworldabudhabi.com.

Located on Yas Island, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is the world’s largest indoor theme park. It is just minutes away from Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to the world’s fastest rollercoaster, Yas Waterworld, the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s ultimate adventure hub.