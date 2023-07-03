Abu Dhabi launches Junior Flying Club summer package for kids

- Advertisement -

Abu Dhabi has announced the return of the Junior Flying Club, offering little ones the chance to make the most out of their summer experience with a record-breaking adventure every Saturday at 1:30 PM, starting this week and running until August 20.

Kids up to 14 years can learn how to fly like a pro for an unforgettable adrenaline kick inside the world’s largest indoor skydiving chamber. Every guest will be directed under the supervision of personalized instructors and in a secure environment according to their respective groups.

The Junior Flying Club at CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi provides young adventurers with a fun flying experience, encompassing a total of 20 flights. Each session comprises five flights, during which dedicated instructors offer a comprehensive briefing and debriefing ahead of the session. As part of the package, kids can rent flight gear and receive personalized skill and progression monitoring from the instructors, along with a tailored development plan.

All passes purchased are valid for 3 months from the date of purchase and little ones can avail up to a 35% discount on the Junior Flying Club once registered. CLYMB Abu Dhabi’s unique offering aims to inspire young minds and encourage them to pursue their dreams of reaching to new heights in a controlled and supervised environment.