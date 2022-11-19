Abu Dhabi Maritime Announces the Launch of Public Water Taxi Service

- Advertisement -

Abu Dhabi Maritime, established by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and AD Ports Group as the primary custodian of Abu Dhabi’s waterways, has announced that it has launched a new Public Water Taxi service within the greater Yas Bay and Raha Beach community, in collaboration with Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.

The Public Water Taxi service will enhance connectivity between a number of Abu Dhabi’s waterfront attractions while offering an alternative transport option for the public. It will initially operate across high-demand locations including Yas Bay, Yas Marina and Al Bandar with further stops to follow.

The service will be open seven days a week following scheduled timings which ensure vessel availability at each stop every hour.

H.E. Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director General of Operational Affairs, Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) said: “We are working closely with AD Ports Group as part of our collaboration with Abu Dhabi Maritime to provide advanced services that will boost the emirate’s connectivity making access to high-demand destinations even easier for Abu Dhabi residents and tourists.

The new Public Water Taxi service underscores our efforts and commitment to developing state-of-the-art maritime services needed to support Abu Dhabi’s global position as one of the best destinations to live, work and visit.”

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Maritime, said: “The launch of Public Water Taxi services within the greater Yas Bay and Raha Beach areas represents a key moment in our long-term strategy to develop a world-class Public Water Transport system in Abu Dhabi that enhances connectivity, promotes tourism and increases the emirate’s reputation as a leading maritime destination.”

“We look forward to offering a new and unique travel experience for the public across Abu Dhabi’s waterways through the new service, and to advancing a multi-modal integrated transportation system in the emirate.”

While supporting a sustainable public transport offering, the new water taxi service will provide a scenic connection with the Al Raha community and will allow tourists to discover Yas Island’s increasingly popular waterfront attractions including the highly anticipated F1 2022 season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit. Supporting the event for the first time, Abu Dhabi Maritime through the Public Water Taxi will provide a novel transport option for spectators to and from the event.

Established in 2020, Abu Dhabi Maritime currently oversees Abu Dhabi’s commercial and community ports, leisure marinas, vessels, waterway users (commercial and private), maritime service companies and other marine infrastructures.