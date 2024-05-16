Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation and Dolce&Gabbana unveils the winners of the Design Award 2024

- Advertisement -

The Abu Dhabi Music & Art Foundation (ADMAF) and the luxury fashion brand Dolce&Gabbana are pleased to unveil the winners of the ADMAF x Dolce&Gabbana Design Award 2024. This prestigious accolade serves as a beacon for emerging creatives, fostering their talent while honouring their cultural legacy through innovative design.

Sarah AlMansoori claims the inaugural title in the jewellery creations category, while Azza Al Tawila di secures the coveted spot in the fashion category. Both winners will embark on a transformative journey, refining their work through an immersive 6-moth paid internship programme at Dolce&Gabbana headquarters in Milan, Italy, in their respective fields. Their final products will then be featured at the Abu Dhabi Festival 2025, showcasing the fusion of tradition and innovation in Emirati artistry.

Her Excellency Huda Alkhamis Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), expressed her admiration for the creativity demonstrated by the six finalists in the Dolce&Gabbana x ADMAF Design Awards, presented in partnership with the prestigious Italian luxury brand.

She said, “Aligned with our joint commitment to nurturing Emirati youth and fostering the growth of the cultural and creative industries within the country, we are proud to announce the second edition of the Design Award. This year, it includes categories in fashion design and creative jewellery, inviting students from higher education institutions to exhibit their talents and creative prowess in the realms of fashion design, handicrafts, jewellery, and accessories, both locally and internationally.”

She continued, “Our aim is to strengthen collaboration between our two countries, the UAE and Italy, within the cultural and creative industries sector. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to both winners, Azza Al Tawila and Sarah AlMansoori, who will embark on a journey to refine their professional paths under the guidance of leading experts in design, fashion, and perfumery. They will undergo internal training at the headquarters of the esteemed brand in Italy, with the opportunity to showcase their designs to the public during the Abu Dhabi Festival 2025.”

Winners and finalists were awarded by a jury featuring international outstanding personalities as a representative of Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda, Asma Al Fahim – Chairwoman of Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council and founder of Villa 88 magazine, Roberto La Lacona – Director of Marangoni Institute UAE alongside renowned Emirati artists Azza al Qubaisi, jewelry artist, product designer and sculptor, Ahmad Al Areef Al Dhaheri, Multidisciplinary Artist, and Sultan al Darmaki, Fashion Designer. Rounding out the group were H.E Huda Ibrahim Alkhamis, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), and representatives of Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda.