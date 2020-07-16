Thursday, July 16, 2020
Lulu Group Chairman Yusuff Ali wins Sustainability Leader of the Year Award

Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards 2020 for Lulu Group Chairman, Yusuff Ali MA

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG) today announced the winners of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards 2020. Organised by the ADSG, and launched in 2015, the Awards are the region’s only independent annual awards for sustainability achievements. They are designed to showcase sustainability best practices and to raise awareness about the benefits of sustainable management practices for organisations.

The winners this year are:

  • Abu Dhabi Ports – Best Energy Management Initiative Award
  • Abu Dhabi Nation Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) – Best Sustainability Initiative Award.
  • Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman, Lulu Group – Sustainability Leader of the Year Award.
  • Shayma Al Mazrouei, of ADNOC Gas Processing – Sustainability Manager of the Year Award.
  • Borouge-SCI – Best Sustainability Communication Programme Award.
  • Dolphin Energy – Best Sustainability Report Award.

The winners are selected based on outstanding initiatives and examples of a strong commitment to sustainability, by embracing innovative approaches and showing a clear understanding of the strategic importance of sustainability in their organization.

Her Excellency Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) said: “I would like to congratulate the winners of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards 2020, and to commend all organisations that made submissions to this year’s Awards. As we start the recovery period post-Covid-19 during these unprecedented times, we are presented with an opportunity to ensure that we do this in a structured manner with an environmental improvement agenda to help rebuild an economy that is better prepared to deal with future risks such as those related to climate change.”

