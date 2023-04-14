Academic research highlights role of National Employment Project in promoting Bahraini competencies

- Advertisement -

Labour Minister Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan receives Master’s graduate Nadia Jawad Abdulameer who presented a copy of her dissertation.

Titled “Role of the National Employment Project in promoting Bahraini competencies during the pandemic”, the thesis highlights the positive results achieved by the National Employment Project during the pandemic period.

It noted the cooperation of many relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Labour and the Labour Fund “Tamkeen“, in preparing, qualifying and selecting qualified Bahraini cadres in light of the project’s provision of benefits and incentives for job seekers and employers.

It also highlighted the positive results of the applied study, which was conducted on one of the private sector establishments, showed the impact and role of the National Employment Project on this company after it attracted and employed Bahraini competencies.

The minister commended qualitative initiatives and successful experiences to qualify and integrate job seekers in the various economic, commercial and industrial sectors in Bahrain within a package of initiatives implemented by the Ministry of Labour in cooperation with “Tamkeen”

