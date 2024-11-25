Access Court Case Services Easily with Bahrain.bh!

- Advertisement -

Managing legal matters is with the growing range of eServices available on the National Portal, bahrain.bh. Whether you’re filing a case, following up on court procedures, or managing a dispute, these eServices will simplify the process.

Provided by the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs, and Waqf, in collaboration with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), these court-related services enable you to initiate a wide range of legal services, view case statuses, and access important documents from anywhere and anytime. You can also monitor hearing schedules and receive updates on judicial rulings. The eServices are designed to improve transparency and streamline court interactions by providing secure and immediate access to the information you need. eServices been added lately include the ‘Obtain Case Files’ service, which allows users to request digital copies of documents needed for their cases, and the ‘Request for Case Adjournment’ service, which enables users to request a rescheduling of court hearings due to specific circumstances, helping manage legal proceedings with more flexibility.

In addition, to more eServices been launched on the national portal that further support the needs of court service users. These include the ‘Add New Parties to Court Case Request’ service, which enables individuals or their representatives to submit requests for adding new parties to an open court case, with the added parties’ details accessible through the ‘Case Enquiry’ service; and the ‘Objection/Grievance Against Bankruptcy Judge’s Decision’ service, which allows registered parties to submit objections to bankruptcy-related decisions, with the ability to track the request status via the ‘Requests Status Enquiry’ service.

Whether you’re starting a new legal process or simply checking in on an ongoing case, the national portal’s wide range of services will make every step easier and more accessible for you.

For more information on legal and judicial services, you may contact the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs, and Waqf directly via the National Suggestion and Complaint System (Tawasul) bahrain.bh/Tawasul, or Tawasul app, available on the eGovernment Apps Store, bahrain.bh/apps, for more information on eServices and apps, you may contact the Government Services Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.